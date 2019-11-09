OXFORD • Ole Miss opponents already know freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee can run the football. The evidence: 700-plus rushing yards in seven games.
However, Ole Miss fans want to know if he’s a good enough passer to produce the points needed to win in the SEC.
In Saturday’s 41-3 victory against winless FBS independent New Mexico State, Plumlee completed 11 of 17 passes for 124 yards. Of course, he rushed for 177 yards on 12 attempts and scored two touchdowns.
Ole Miss offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez said earlier in the week he wanted to see more from his passing game.
The Rebels recorded 606 yards total offense – 447 rushing and 159 passing – against New Mexico State.
Take what they give
“You don’t want to force the issue when your backs are running really well,” Rodriguez said. “Our backs ran really well and we did a good job up front. J.R. (Plumlee) had some nice runs.”
Running back Snoop Conner rushed for 109 yards on 13 carries and scored twice. Jerrion Ealy added 71 yards on 14 carries and scored a TD.
“That’s just who we are at this point,” Rodriguez said. “There will be times when people will force you to throw. I have confidence we can do that. We’ve got to execute a little bit better, but we didn’t have to do that (pass) tonight.”
Plumlee connected on 8 of 12 passes for 85 yards and rushed for 119 yards – 75 on one play – on nine carries in the first half.
Plumlee was replaced by redshirt freshman quarterback Matt Corral late in the third quarter. He led Ole Miss to a touchdown and a field goal in the fourth quarter. He was 2-for-2 passing for 35 yards.
“We’ve worked hard on it (passing),” Rodriguez said. “We know going forward they’re going to force us to throw. That will be a focus in our preparation.”
The Rebels host No. 1 LSU, fresh off a win at Alabama, on Saturday.