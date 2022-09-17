Troy Mississippi Football

Mississippi running back Zach Evans (6) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Troy in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

 Thomas Graning
Follow Ole Miss athletics insider Michael Katz on Twitter

ATLANTA — It took less than a minute and a half for Zach Evans to let Georgia Tech know it was going to be a very, very long afternoon for the home team.

Newsletters

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus