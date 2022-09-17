ATLANTA — It took less than a minute and a half for Zach Evans to let Georgia Tech know it was going to be a very, very long afternoon for the home team.
The junior running back scored the Rebels’ first rushing touchdown with 13:34 to play in the first quarter, setting the tone for No. 20 Ole Miss’ dominant 42-0 win over the Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium in their first road test of the 2022 campaign.
The Rebels’ powerful running game racked up 316 rushing yards and six touchdowns overall. Evans finished with a season-high 134 yards and two touchdowns, and true freshman Quinshon Judkins added 98 yards and two scores.
It marks the first time since 2013 that Ole Miss has had a 100-yard rusher in each of the first three games, as Evans and Judkins each crossed the century mark against Troy and Central Arkansas, respectively.
Within just over five minutes of game action, Ole Miss already had a pair of touchdown runs, the second coming on an eight-yard run from Judkins following a blocked punt by junior Cedric Johnson. The Rebels had 107 rushing yards in the first quarter and 216 in the half.
Evans had 110 yards and two touchdowns by halftime, and Judkins had 69.
Sophomore Jaxson Dart got his second start of the season for Ole Miss (3-0), throwing for 207 yards in three quarters of work. The USC transfer started the season opener against Troy but gave way to sophomore Luke Altmyer against Central Arkansas as the Rebels try to figure out who their quarterback of the future is.
Dart wasn’t asked to do much early against the Yellow Jackets (1-2), completing 4 of 9 passes for 92 yards in the first half with an untimely interception on a drive late in the second quarter that could have made it a four score game. He rebounded in a big way after halftime, hitting 6 of 7 passes for 116 yards in the third quarter alone to set up three scoring drives, all by way of rushing touchdowns.
In addition to a few perfectly arced deep throws, Dart brought the Ole Miss faithful who made the trip to their feet when he took off down the sideline on third-and-9 on the last third-quarter touchdown drive, running over a Georgia Tech defender in the process. He immediately got to his feet and pumped up his teammates. He finished with 40 rushing yards.
Altmyer entered the game in the fourth quarter.
Leading 14-0, the Rebels found themselves in their only real bit of trouble early in the second quarter, when Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims led the Yellow Jackets down the field and to the 4-yard-line. On fourth down, senior defensive end Tavius Robinson came up with a huge sack. It was as close as Georgia Tech would get to scoring the entire afternoon.
The Rebels’ defense was stout for all four quarters, allowing just 136 first-half yards and 214 overall. Ole Miss’ defense notched seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss.
Ole Miss hosts Tulsa next Saturday at 3 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
