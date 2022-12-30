djr-2022-10-02-sport-olemiss-evans-arp1

Ole Miss running back Zach Evans scores a touchdown against Kentucky in a 22-19 Rebels win.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Ole Miss running back Zach Evans will not be returning for a second season in Oxford.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

