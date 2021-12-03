OXFORD – Saturday’s expected crowd at the SJB Pavilion is the kind of opportunity Ole Miss men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis thinks could springboard early-season excitement around the program and help get fans into seats.
After a season where capacity was limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Rebels (5-2) have not had a full-capacity crowd yet this season, with the highest recorded attendance being 5,905 out of a possible 9,500. With football team being in the midst of one of its best campaigns ever, it can be tough to share the spotlight in November and December.
But this weekend, Ole Miss basketball takes center stage against one of the premier teams in college basketball. Memphis, led by future NBA lottery selection Emoni Bates, travels a little over an hour south to Oxford in a highly-anticipated matchup. The No. 18 Tigers (5-2) are led by former NBA star Penny Hardaway.
According to Ole Miss, there are fewer than 200 tickets remaining.
“I think everybody has to take advantage of certain situations. Our crowds have been great before COVID,” Davis said. “I think like all coaches and teams, we have to do our part. We have to put a really good product on the floor that’s fun to watch. But yeah, it’s always important to captivate your fan base and the students when you’ve got them there in a national game.
“I think it’ll be a really great game, and I think fans will want to come back and watch it after they’re there on Saturday.”
Memphis has lost its last two games but features a talented lineup of likely pros. The Tigers won the NIT title last season with a win over Mississippi State and are an early favorite to earn an NCAA Tournament berth this season.
Following Wednesday’s game against New Orleans, Ole Miss women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin passionately asked fans to pack the arena for games, saying it made a world of difference when the Pavilion was filled as it was during Kids Day.
Junior guard Austin Crowley sees the matchup against Memphis as a chance to show fans why they should watch games in-person.
“That’s what we’re trying to do. We want our fans to come out. We want to showcase what we can do so that the games can be packed,” Crowley said. “People want to see exciting games, and I feel like we have an exciting team this year with our athletic ability, how we get in transition, our defensive ability.
“With packing the Pavilion out, it helps us, home court advantage, just like Coach Yo said. It’s a great thing for us.”