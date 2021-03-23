OXFORD • Spring football practice begins today at Ole Miss.
In Lane Kiffin’s second season as coach the Rebels return 19 starters – 8 on offense, 10 on defense and 1 specialist – from a team that went 5-5 and defeated No. 7 Indiana in the Outback Bowl.
Among the returning players is quarterback Matt Corral who led the nation in total offense last year with 384.9 yards a game.
The Rebels will be looking to replace to of Corral’s primary targets in slot receiver Elijha Moore and tight end Kenny Yeboah.
While 10 starters return on defense there will be strong competition at most positions as Ole Miss seeks to improve a unit that ranked No. 126 in yards per game allowed and No. 117 in points per game allowed.
Spring practice will conclude with the Grove Bowl intrasquad scrimmage on April 24, a 4 p.m. start.