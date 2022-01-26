OXFORD – Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis has described his team as one that plays well for stretches of time.
Unfortunately the Rebels haven’t been able to stack those stretches on top of one another enough to turn the outcome in their favor very often.
That was the script again Wednesday in a 64-55 loss to Arkansas at the SJB Pavilion.
A team mired in a four-game losing streak a week ago has had more trouble with inconsistency than inspiration.
Defense is where effort – or the lack of – is most easily seen, and the Rebels showed effort most of the first half with hands in passing lanes and by diving on the floor for loose balls.
Ole Miss forced nine turnovers in the first half.
The problem was on the other end.
Daeshun Ruffin and Matthew Murrell were stars in Monday’s 70-54 win over Florida. Two days later as the Rebels sought back-to-back SEC wins for the first time Ruffin struggled, and Murrell was late getting going. That can’t happen. A team lacking all-stars needs its best players every night. The Razorbacks held the Rebels to 34.5% shooting.
Arkansas was itself dysfunctional at times, but the Hogs had a finisher in the lane in JD Notae and shooters outside to back him.
“Daeshun Ruffin was open all night. He was open at mid-range. Matt, they did a good job on Matt,” Davis said. “Their better players just made plays tonight. They went out and made shots.”
While the Rebels struggled to create off the bounce or to finish shots when good looks were available they hung around with defense.
Sometimes it’s hard to keep that defensive energy when it’s not backed up by points on the other end. Some of that was evident in the second half as Arkansas pulled away.
Playing their third game in five days didn’t help the Rebels, but a shifting schedule is a COVID reality and is not unique to Ole Miss.
In times like this it would help to get more offense from veteran role players, guys like Luis Rodriguez, Austin Crowley or Sammy Hunter, but consistent notable production is hard to find.
Davis has talked before about the possibility of more minutes from one or more of a trio of freshmen but hasn’t gone that route yet.
The hustle numbers were good for Ole Miss, but the weaponry is slim.
The Rebels may get leading scorer Jarkel Joiner back in a few weeks, but he won’t have the luxury of easing into a big role.
February is days away, and for many that will mean March Madness positioning.
An Ole Miss team that flashed for stretches against Tennessee and Auburn and shot the lights out for a half against Florida looks more like a would-be spoiler.
And only if the Rebels can find their best stretches more often.