OXFORD – It wasn’t always pretty, and it took a little more effort than anyone involved probably would have liked. But Ole Miss started off its 2021-22 season with a win, and that’s all that really matters.
The Rebels trailed by as many as 10 points midway through the second half to Division II Trevecca, a team that hasn’t had a winning season since 2015-16, in Friday night’s exhibition at the SJB Pavilion.
It took late-game heroics from senior guard Jarkel Joiner and clutch free throws from junior Austin Crowley for Ole Miss to hold on and take down the Trojans 83-76.
With the game tied at 71 and less than three minutes to play, the Rebels went on a 7-0 run to take what appeared to be a commanding late lead. But as was the case all night, Trevecca kept answering and cut their deficit to three. Ole Miss made its final five free throws in the game to seal the victory.
Joiner finished with a team-high 26 points, 19 of those coming in the second half. Crowley hit four key free throws in a row with the game tied late to start the Rebels’ late surge.
“It’s college basketball,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “I’m just telling you guys, there’s just good players all over the place. So, am I concerned with what I saw tonight? I sure am. But I still like our team. I’ve gotten beat in an exhibition game before by 20 and then came back and should have been an NCAA Tournament team.
“So, I get it. Give Trevecca credit. But yeah, watching that game, I am concerned about some things. We’ll correct them, though. But I’ve seen us do it a lot better.”
It was just one of those nights defensively for the Rebels, as Trevecca hit huge 3-pointer after huge 3-pointer, going 13 of 28 in the game. Even when shots were well-defended, the Trojans seemed to hit every one that mattered. C.J. Penha was a scorching 8 of 15 from deep and led Trevecca with 24 points.
“Some of them were hard shots. We played great defense. But sometimes the Basketball Gods just let them go in,” Crowley, who finished with 16 points, said. “And it’s to a point where you just have to (get to the) next play, because they’re going to make some that they shouldn’t make. But it’s next play.”
The first half was a roller coaster for the Rebels, who led for most of the period before Trevecca’s Chris Rogers hit a 3-pointer to give the Trojans a lead. Trevecca used a 22-5 run to go up by as many as eight late in the first and led Ole Miss 38-34 at halftime.
The Rebels shot 36% from the field in the first half and went scoreless for nearly six minutes midway through the period.
Trevecca started the second half 6 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 4 from behind the 3-point line. Every Ole Miss shot that seemingly chipped away at the Trojans’ lead, Trevecca responded to with a clutch bucket of its own.
With the deficit at double-digits in the second half, Davis called a timeout and began employing a 1-3-1 zone defense. That defense was a big reason the Rebels allowed the second-fewest points per game in the SEC last season and, given the circumstances, it had to be employed in Friday night’s exhibition. It allowed for Ole Miss' late run to take place.
“Last year it was the second-best zone defense in Power Five. We won a lot of games at the end against really good teams with that," Davis said. "We couldn’t turn them over in our man-to-man (defense) to get cheap baskets on the other end.”
Joiner went 5 of 8 from the field in the second half and missed just one of his nine free throw tries. Following the game, Davis noted that it was “his team.”
Ole Miss shot 39% from the field in the game but turned the ball over just five times compared to its 17 assists.
“I was really just taking what the defense gave me in the second half,” Joiner said.
As Crowley did so eloquently, Davis too brought up the Basketball Gods during his postgame remarks. But when he mentioned them, he was doing so in the hopes they shined upon his senior guard and Oxford native.
“The Basketball Gods honor toughness and competitive people like that. He just does all the time,” Davis said. “If it does, boy, he will have a great year. Because he’s first one there and just tries to lead, and so it was good.
“Now, on the other hand was it a great experience to try to win a game like that? It sure was. You’re glad that you won it, but then you got some experience down the stretch kind of having to do some special situations. So, proud of Jarkel.”
Ole Miss hosts New Orleans Tuesday in the regular-season opener.