Ole Miss freshman Hunter Elliott threw a career-high 110 pitches and struck out eight batters over six innings Saturday night against No. 5 Arkansas, but Rebels’ batters were 0 for 13 with runners in scoring position. Kendall Diggs hit a walkoff three-run home run to lead the Razorbacks to a 6-3 win over Ole Miss to even up their three-game series.
The teams will play the rubber match Sunday at noon. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Saturday was the second start in a row where Elliott threw 100 pitches or more.
After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, Ole Miss (24-15, 7-13 SEC) sophomore outfielder T.J. McCants hit a solo home run in the top of the second inning to tie the game. Senior first baseman Tim Elko then gave the Rebels the lead with a solo shot to left-center.
Arkansas’ (33-10, 13-7) Braydon Webb hit a go-ahead two-run home run off Elliott in the bottom of the fifth, but the Rebels had a chance to tie or take the lead in the seventh. A double from pinch hitter Ben Van Cleve set up runners at second and third with no outs. After a pair of outs and an intentional walk to Elko, senior outfielder Kevin Graham popped up to end the inning following a nine-pitch at bat.
With the bases loaded in the eighth, junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier tied the game with a bases-loaded groundout. The Rebels left 10 runners on base.
Diggs' home run came with one out off of sophomore Jack Dougherty, who pitched 2 1-3 innings in relief of Elliott. Dougherty struck out two and walked one and surrendered three hits.