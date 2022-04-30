djr-2022-03-21-sport-ole-miss-elko-arp3

Tim Elko drove in a run in a loss at Arkansas.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Ole Miss freshman Hunter Elliott threw a career-high 110 pitches and struck out eight batters over six innings Saturday night against No. 5 Arkansas, but Rebels’ batters were 0 for 13 with runners in scoring position. Kendall Diggs hit a walkoff three-run home run to lead the Razorbacks to a 6-3 win over Ole Miss to even up their three-game series.

The teams will play the rubber match Sunday at noon. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Saturday was the second start in a row where Elliott threw 100 pitches or more.

After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, Ole Miss (24-15, 7-13 SEC) sophomore outfielder T.J. McCants hit a solo home run in the top of the second inning to tie the game. Senior first baseman Tim Elko then gave the Rebels the lead with a solo shot to left-center.

Arkansas’ (33-10, 13-7) Braydon Webb hit a go-ahead two-run home run off Elliott in the bottom of the fifth, but the Rebels had a chance to tie or take the lead in the seventh. A double from pinch hitter Ben Van Cleve set up runners at second and third with no outs. After a pair of outs and an intentional walk to Elko, senior outfielder Kevin Graham popped up to end the inning following a nine-pitch at bat.

With the bases loaded in the eighth, junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier tied the game with a bases-loaded groundout. The Rebels left 10 runners on base.

Diggs' home run came with one out off of sophomore Jack Dougherty, who pitched 2 1-3 innings in relief of Elliott. Dougherty struck out two and walked one and surrendered three hits. 

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.

