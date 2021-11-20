OXFORD – While Saturday night was technically all about the seniors, redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral made sure the faithful at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium left knowing No. 2 left his all out there one last time.
Corral, who announced on social media Friday night that the game against Vanderbilt would be his last home game as a Rebel, threw for 326 and two touchdowns as Ole Miss overcame a few self-inflicted wounds to get past the Commodores 31-17 on Senior Night.
Corral ranks third all-time in passing yards, touchdown passes and total offense in program history. He is projected to be a high selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.
“None of that stuff’s really hit me yet. Like, at all, as much as I’m trying to feel some type of way about it,” Corral said. “It still has yet to hit me. All I’m thinking about is tomorrow and getting ready for State, just because it was a sloppy win today. You didn’t really have to know football to see that. You could just see it in our play. We just have to get better.”
With the victory, Ole Miss wrapped up its first perfect home record since 1992 and won seven home games on-campus for the first time ever in a single season.
“Very kind of conflicting game,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “Ideally, we would have loved to play better, get some backups in (with) the short week coming up … So, it is what it is. On the positive, excited for our seniors, to be able to (go undefeated) at home and always have a memory that no one's ever done that before here.
“Just kind of not the exact sendoff I was hoping for, especially for Matthew.”
Despite scoring a touchdown just 67 seconds into the game and racking up 295 yards and 24 points in the first half, the Rebels weren’t particularly sharp Saturday night, going a combined 1 of 5 on third and fourth downs in the first half. Ealy scored two first-half touchdowns, one in the air and one on the ground, as the Rebels led 24-9 at halftime.
Following a scoreless third quarter from both teams, Ole Miss gave itself a bit of breathing room in the fourth quarter on an 8-yard scoring run from sophomore Henry Parrish Jr.
After the Commodores scored a touchdown and converted a two-point conversion to cut the deficit back down to 14, junior cornerback Deantre Prince put the icing on the cake with an acrobatic, toe tapping, one-footed interception down the sideline deep in Ole Miss territory.
“I expected it, the fade ball. I was on it the whole night,” Prince said. “I really wanted to make a play for my team.”
For the fourth game in a row, the Ole Miss offense stagnated at times, scoring just seven points in the second half and running for just 144 yards in the game. The Rebels finished just 1 of 8 on third-down tries and failed their lone fourth-down try in the game.
“Last couple of weeks of the season, offensively, we've not played good, great, or even average in a second half,” Ealy said. “So, we just got to clean up some things in the second half and come out of the halftime like a totally different team.”
Ole Miss plays archrival Mississippi State (7-4, 4-3) on Thanksgiving night in Starkville. Despite notching the win, Corral expressed overall displeasure with the Rebels’ performance, noting that a similar effort against the Bulldogs would likely have a very different result.
“Everybody’s got to be 100%. Because when we’re 80%, that’s what happens,” Corral said. “When we play teams of our caliber, they’re going to win. So, if we play like that against Mississippi State, we’re going to get blown out. That’s just the reality of it.”