Rebels women win eighth in a row By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal Michael Katz Ole Miss athletics reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Dec 5, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Madison Scott Ole Miss Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ole Miss women’s basketball team won its eighth-straight game, a 75-63 win at Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon.Ole Miss (8-1) has won every game since losing its season opener against Belmont.The Rebels were led by sophomore forward Madison Scott and sophomore guard Destiny Salary, who scored 18 points and 15 points, respectively. Scott was a perfect 8 of 8 from the field.Ole Miss shot 53.7% from the field in the game and held the Bearcats to 43.4% shooting. The Rebels also dominated inside, outscoring Cincinnati 46-24 in the paint.Ole Miss next plays on Saturday at Hofstra. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ole Miss Rebels Cincinnati Bearcats Hofstra Madison Scott Destiny Salary Ole Miss Destiny Sport Basketball Sophomore Rebel Woman Game Michael Katz Ole Miss athletics reporter Michael is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Katz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists