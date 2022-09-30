OXFORD — Not everyone gets a chance at redemption. And, in a lot of ways, Luke Logan isn’t sure that’s what he actually got. That November night in Starkville in 2019 will always hurt a little bit. But hitting the winning extra point at Kentucky in 2020 helped take away a little of that sting.
Logan — a Hattiesburg native who said he started going to Ole Miss football games when he was in third grade — made 41 field goals and 134 extra points in his Rebels career. But one PAT miss heard around the college football world changed the course of Ole Miss football forever.
It was Thanksgiving of 2019, and Mississippi State hosted the Rebels. Trailing 21-14, redshirt freshman quarterback Matt Corral threw a touchdown pass to sophomore Elijah Moore with just four seconds left in regulation. That’s when one of the most famous (or infamous, depending on where you stand) celebrations in recent history took place.
Moore crawled on all fours and lifted his leg up like a dog.
The Rebels were assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the play, meaning the extra point try from Logan was from 35-yards out. He missed the kick wide right, Ole Miss lost 21-20, and it set off a chain reaction of events.
Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke was fired, and Lane Kiffin was brought in. Mississippi State ended up firing Joe Moorhead and brought in Mike Leach.
Fast forward to the start of the 2020 season, and things looked even more different than anticipated.
It was just the second game under Kiffin, who got the job just months before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the world down. A lot of things were held virtually in 2020 that would have otherwise been in-person. Players and coaches were tested frequently for the virus, and finding out whether a player might not suit up could happen just before kickoff.
The Rebels’ season got off to a tough start, as Florida put up 642 yards of offense and 51 points in a season-opening Ole Miss loss in late September despite the Rebels scoring 35 points and racking up more than 600 yards of offense. If he’s being completely honest, Kiffin really didn’t know what to expect against Kentucky.
“Not knowing much about our team at all because of the no spring and the Florida game, (we had) the feeling of hey, we're going to struggle on defense. We've got some special pieces on offense, but how is that going to fit?” Kiffin said this week ahead of the No. 14 Rebels’ marquee home matchup with the No. 7 Wildcats. “Really going into the game, I couldn't have told you what was going to happen. Just a wild game.”
What Kiffin ended up having was a squad that started 1-4, won four of its last five— including the Outback Bowl over a top-10 Indiana team — and helped set the stage for an Ole Miss program that is coming off a 10-win regular season, a Sugar Bowl berth and is among the most exciting teams in college football.
In a lot of ways, it started with the 2020 game at Kentucky, a 42-41 overtime win, which had as many ups and downs as any imaginable rollercoaster. The No. 14 Rebels and No. 7 Wildcats meet Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the first time since that memorable contest.
Former offensive lineman Ben Brown, now of the Cincinnati Bengals, started 40 games in his Rebels career. But that Saturday in Lexington, Kentucky was one he will never forget.
“We saw that game almost as a program shifter,” Brown said. “We saw the importance of that game and everything, and we knew it was one that we needed to win. … It was just a crazy game.
“ … It was just one of those games where, you have to give a little blood to take a little blood.”
And, as fate would have it, a game not lacking for adrenaline or storylines was ultimately decided on an extra point try from Logan.
“You can’t focus on the bad things. That only leads in one direction, right? So, you try to focus on the good things and look forward to new opportunities and things like that,” Logan said. “And nobody’s perfect, and I’m certainly not. I’m not trying to say anything like that. You know, maybe someone else needs to hear that as well.”
***********
- Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans
The weirdness started early on Oct. 3, 2020.
Trailing 7-0, Kentucky’s Asim Rose broke open for a 72-yard gain on the Wildcats’ first offensive play from scrimmage. On his way to what looked like a sure touchdown, he threw up the peace sign to defenders. It was just enough time for Rebels defender Jakorey Hawkins to catch up and make the tackle at the 3-yard line. Two plays later, Rose fumbled the ball, and Ryder Anderson recovered.
It was going to be that kind of game.
Ole Miss trailed Kentucky 28-14 early in the third quarter, behind a powerful Wildcats running game that wound up rushing for 408 yards and six touchdowns. But it was Corral who led the Rebels’ charge back into contention, throwing a pair of touchdown passes to Jonathan Mingo — then a sophomore — to tie the game early in the fourth quarter.
Snoop Conner put the Rebels ahead with a short touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter, Ole Miss’ first lead since early in the first. Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez Jr. then tied the game with a short touchdown run of his own late in regulation, sending the game to overtime.
Earlier in his career, Brown admits he and his teammates might have had trouble coming back from a several touchdown deficit. But this Ole Miss team was different.
“I don’t think we ever had that question in that game or that season. I think it was just, same as, same as whenever we took that field every time, honestly,” Brown said. “I mean, we were down 14 points. I don’t really even remember (it). I just remember we took every single offensive series the same way … We always said, ‘Don’t leave the field without six,’ meaning that our expectation was to score every drive.”
Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson scored a 10-yard touchdown run to put the Wildcats up six. The extra point attempt from Matt Ruffolo — who is still Kentucky’s kicker in 2022 — went wide right, however. Corral threw the game-tying touchdown to Moore on the next possession, a play forever ingrained in Brown’s memories.
Moore started in motion on the left and moved toward the right behind Corral. Moore then quickly turned around and went back toward where he came, then pivoted again and ran out of the backfield. Wide receiver Dontario Drummond set a legal pick and wiped a Kentucky defender out of the play, and Moore was wide open in the front right corner of the end zone.
“When you’re an offensive lineman, you don’t see all that backfield action. We motioned Elijah, and he pretty much ran in circles behind the line of scrimmage,” Brown said. “ … They just told us on that play to, ‘Block forever.’ So, we tried our best to block forever.”
Ruffolo’s missed kick also meant the game would come down to Logan who, several months earlier, had been through this. And Logan had just seen the opposing team’s kicker go through the same disappointment he experienced.
It was all about staying focused and being ready for the moment when it came. This time, Logan’s kick sailed through.
“Nothing will ever fix the past or change the past or anything like that. But it’s all about kind of looking forward to the next opportunity,” Logan, who is living in Houston working in tax compliance, said. “And I was lucky enough to get an opportunity like that early on in the season. And I think that was just kind of super important for me.”
After the game, Brown said he spoke with offensive lineman Royce Newman, now of the Green Bay Packers. He noted, slightly in disbelief, that this was the Rebels’ first SEC road win since taking down Arkansas in Little Rock in 2018.
The COVID year was odd — stadiums were nowhere near full capacity. It wasn’t quite the same as a normal road game in the SEC might have otherwise been. But leaving Kentucky with a hard-fought win felt good, no matter how many people were in the stands.
“You go into a stadium like that, and it’s pretty much Us vs. The World. Everyone’s against you, and all you’ve got is literally just your teammates and your coaches. And there’s just a whole state pretty much that hates you the entire time being that you’re in there,” Brown said. “And you pretty much have to ruin their night.
“… After the game, when all those Kentucky fans were leaving and the Ole Miss band was playing in that one corner of the end zone. And I just saw my dad, like, pointing to me, freaking out, celebrating the win and stuff. My mom as well. That was pretty cool, just seeing however many Ole Miss fans were in that corner, and then all the Kentucky fans were gone. There’s nothing better than that.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.