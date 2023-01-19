OXFORD — Former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders — who threw for more than 9,500 yards, ran for nearly 2,000 more and totaled 85 touchdowns in four seasons for the Cowboys — has committed to Ole Miss, ESPN's Chris Low reported Thursday.
Sanders was the second quarterback to commit to the Rebels from the transfer portal in as many days, joining former LSU signal caller Walker Howard.
Sanders, a fifth-year senior, was named first-team All-Big 12 in 2021, when he threw for 2,642 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and ran for 668 yards and six touchdowns. He was the 2019 Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year as well and played in 43 games for Oklahoma State. He battled injuries in 2022 but threw for 2,642 yards and 17 touchdowns and ran for 391 yards and eight scores.
Sanders joins a quarterback room that includes Walker, a blue-chip recruit in the 2022 class with potentially four years of eligibility remaining, and incumbent Jaxson Dart.
Dart transferred in from USC last offseason and started all but one game in 2022, throwing for 2,974 yards, 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with an additional 614 yards on the ground.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.