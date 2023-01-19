Texas Oklahoma St Football

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) walks the field prior to an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.(AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

 Brody Schmidt

OXFORD — Former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders — who threw for more than 9,500 yards, ran for nearly 2,000 more and totaled 85 touchdowns in four seasons for the Cowboys — has committed to Ole Miss, ESPN's Chris Low reported Thursday.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.