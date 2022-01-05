The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman reported the expected move this morning.
Durkin, along with co-coordinator Chris Partridge, helped elevate the Rebels’ defense to a two touchdown turnaround in points per game allowed from 2020. After surrendering 38.3 points per game in their first season (118th overall), Durkin and Partridge’s defense allowed just 24.7 points in 2021, which ranked 51st nationally.
The defensive turnaround was a major reason No. 8 Ole Miss (10-3 overall) played in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s and stayed afloat in that game despite losing quarterback Matt Corral to injury in the first quarter.
“And the way our defense played tonight, D.J. has probably got a lot of opportunities. He's done a great job all season. I don't know of any other opportunities or anything. But he's done a fabulous job with our players, not just performance, but recruiting and flipping over a roster that — you guys have followed it here — one that statistically over the last five years of defense here, as bad as anybody in the country,” head coach Lane Kiffin said after the Sugar Bowl. “He's done a great job, along with the other coaches, with flipping the roster over to play like they did tonight, and like they did most of the season.”
The Aggies had the No. 3 scoring defense in the country this season (15.9 points per game) under defensive coordinator Tim Elko. Elko was named the head coach at Duke last month.
It has been an eventful month or so for Ole Miss, who also lost offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. Lebby coached in the Sugar Bowl but was named the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma — his alma mater — in December. Kiffin confirmed reports last week that Charlie Weis Jr., Kiffin’s offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic, would be joining the Ole Miss staff.
Strength coach Wilson Love is also leaving the staff, having taken the same job at Oregon.
“When you win like we did, and have an historic regular season, people come and want a piece of what you are doing,” Kiffin said. “So, that's happened. We lost a couple the year before.”