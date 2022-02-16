Crum was the defensive coordinator for the Hilltoppers the last two seasons and was the linebackers coach the three previous seasons.
Crum will take over for Chris Kiffin, who was hired in January to be co-defensive coordinator with Chris Partridge but went back to his job with the Cleveland Browns last week. The co-coordinator spot initially opened because D.J. Durkin took the defensive coordinator job at Texas A&M.
In 2021, Western Kentucky finished 9-5 and surrendered 29.4 points per game, which ranked 92 nationally. The previous year the team allowed 25.3 points per game, which ranked 40th.
The Hilltoppers excelled in pass defense in 2020, allowing 177.3 yards per game (eighth nationally). This past season they allowed 268.1, good for 118th nationally.
Crum played linebacker at Notre Dame from 2005-08 and was a two-time team captain. He made 306 tackles in his Fighting Irish career and also had eight sacks. Crum has also coached at Kansas, Notre Dame and Indiana State.
Under the direction of Partridge and Durkin, the Rebels made massive strides defensively in 2021. After allowing 38.3 points per game in 2020, Ole Miss surrendered nearly two touchdowns less per game in 2021, finishing the season ranked 51st at 24.7 points per game.