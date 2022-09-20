OXFORD — Ole Miss is the fifth-best rushing team in the country this week.
That’s fact, not opinion or fiction.
The Rebels are averaging 271.7 yards a game on the ground, less than 2 yards behind the No. 4 team, Central Florida.
People tend to equate spread offense and tempo with passing, but that’s not always the case.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has never been pigeon-holed that way.
He’s had great quarterbacks and great receivers at Ole Miss and other places, and he’s worked to play to his team’s strengths as he saw them.
Usually, the result was balance.
That wasn’t what the Rebels had in their first game this season against a Power Five opponent when they rushed 77 percent of the time against Georgia Tech.
The question is whether that’s a sustainable model as the schedule shifts gears here shortly. Probably it isn’t.
You can question the quality of opponent — as Kiffin did Monday when he suggested Tulsa this week could be the Rebels’ strongest test yet — but Clemson didn’t run on Georgia Tech anywhere close to what Ole Miss did.
The down side of such dominance is that Kiffin didn’t get to evaluate a quarterback, either Jaxson Dart or Luke Altmyer, in a stressful situation with the game in the balance.
Kiffin says he’d like to see balance in his offense, but he’s not necessarily looking at that from start to finish in a single game.
“I said at the end of the year you want to be 50-50, but that’s at the end of the year. Every game is independent. You’ve got no idea how it’s going to go during the game. I thought the game would go that way running-wise then sometimes it doesn’t,” he said. “You can’t predict those things exactly. You’ve got to do what’s best to win.”
- Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans
The Rebels didn’t only dominate in the run game. They owned Tech defensively.
Tulsa will offer a different type of challenge.
The Golden Hurricane averages a national-best 413 passing yards a game in a 2-1 start with home wins against Northern Illinois and Jacksonville State and an overtime loss at Wyoming.
Ole Miss has gotten better each week after a lackluster second half against Troy.
Kiffin spoke Monday of the need to keep his team grounded this week and not looking ahead to what could be a matchup of top-15 teams in Kentucky and Ole Miss in Oxford on Oct. 1.
He even borrowed the “rat poison" phrase from another SEC coach.
He’s still keeping his cards close to his vest as far as QB1, but running offenses are better when their quarterback is a threat to take off too.
A better scenario for Ole Miss this week would be for the Tulsa game to be something less than a shootout but something that allows for quarterback growth.
The run game didn’t just appear for Ole Miss in Atlanta. It’s been strong each game.
Ole Miss had 316 yards on the ground against Tech and, in the assessment of its coach, underachieved.
“We missed a lot of holes in the running game. There were a lot of big plays left out there,” he said.
Kiffin either does’t know or isn’t announcing his quarterback starter, but through three games one thing is clear:
These Rebels can run.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.