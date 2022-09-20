Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins (4) stiff-arms Georgia Tech's Zamari Walton and gains part of his 98 yards in the Rebels' 42-0 win in Atlanta.

 John Bazemore/AP

OXFORD — Ole Miss is the fifth-best rushing team in the country this week.

