OXFORD – When an Athletics Director voices strong support for a sitting coach a breeding ground for interpretation follows.
Ole Miss AD Keith Carter stood firmly behind basketball coach Kermit Davis Wednesday saying recent discussions with Davis have been positive and that Davis presented his plan to improve a program that fell to 13-19 this season.
There were never vibes put out from the athletics department or anywhere else this season that Davis was in danger of being replaced.
Sometimes circumstances change.
Had the Rebels’ late-season performance against Texas A&M duplicated itself the direction might have turned, but that performance appeared to be an outlier.
The plan moving ahead has to be to build a deeper and more talented roster.
Carter alluded to this season’s injuries when he spoke of “unforeseen circumstances.”
Well, those happen almost every year. Usually it’s with injuries, but the unforeseen is not limited to ankles, hands and knees.
This season the Rebels never found what they might have been like if freshman Daeshun Ruffin and veteran Jarkel Joiner were on the floor and playing at a high level together.
This wasn’t only about injuries, though. The roster issue was evident in the preseason exhibition when the Rebels trailed Trevecca Nazarene with less than 6 minutes to play.
Ruffin was out, but Joiner and many other experienced players were available when Ole Miss lost 71-48 to Western Kentucky in Atlanta.
From those humble beginnings Davis produced a team that had nice SEC wins against Florida and at LSU but one that wilted late against Auburn twice, at Tennessee, at Florida and at Kentucky.
Davis acknowledged the roster issues with his comments in Wednesday’s release by talking about a coming Top 25-ranked signing class with “four high school players that will immediately impact.”
Big if true.
NCAA Tournament teams have freshmen who make an impact as Blake Hinson and KJ Buffen did for Davis’ NCAA team in his debut season at Ole Miss.
The Rebels haven’t had a similar impact freshman until Ruffin this season.
Davis also pledged to “attack” the transfer portal.
The portal can be a talent equalizer or a crap shoot. The Rebels had three portal guys this season in Nysier Brooks, Tye Fagan and Jaemyn Brakefield.
Brooks became the team’s fourth-best scorer, ahead of Fagan and Brakefield who each averaged fewer than eight points.
However the pieces fit together the Rebels need to find greater depth not with scoring only but with clutch play.
A year ago Davis had a team that was quite possibly just one win short of an NCAA bid when it lost 76-73 to LSU in the SEC Tournament.
Carter is making the right call right now in sticking with Davis and giving him a chance to get the program over the March Madness hump.
There will be more pressure to win next season. No coach can keep stacking 13-19s together.
Statements like we saw this week say as much about the future as the present.