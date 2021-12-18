OXFORD – What a difference a few days makes.
Three days after shooting 36.7% from the field in a 10-point win over Middle Tennessee State, the Rebels shot a scorching 56% from the field on Saturday against the Dayton Flyers in a 76-68 victory at SJB Pavilion.
It was best shooting performance of the season for Ole Miss (8-3).
In just his second game back from a broken hand that sidelined him for eight contests, freshman guard Daeshun Ruffin scored a career-high 19 points against Dayton in just 16 minutes.
Senior center Nysier Brooks scored a season-high 16 points on 8 of 12 from the field and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds. Senior guard Jarkel Joiner scored 12 points for the Rebels, who will play Samford on Tuesday afternoon before starting SEC play the following week.
Ruffin scored 17 of his points in the second half. He was particularly aggressive in the paint, shooting 12 free throws. He was 5 of 6 on his two-point tries.
“Saw (Ruffin) for the first time as a ninth grader, my first year on the job, my first spring. I offered him right off the bat. And he’s just done it ever since,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “We knew what he was. I know I’ve said it, but you just don’t become a McDonald’s All-American.”
In stark contrast to Wednesday’s win over the Blue Raiders where it took nearly six minutes for Ole Miss to score a point, the Rebels got off to a fast start on Saturday, opening the game on a 9-2 run and making four of their first five shots.
Despite trailing by as many as 13 in the first half, the Flyers hung around as a 14-4 run brought them within three. Ole Miss closed the period strong, though, finishing on an 11-4 run to take a 10-point lead into the locker room.
Dayton (7-5) was able to close the gap on a few occasions in the second half, cutting Ole Miss’ lead down to five midway through. Brooks and Ruffin took over from there, combining to score 13-straight points to give the Rebels a bit of room to breathe.
The Rebels scored 42 points in the paint and never trailed in the game. Interior touches, particularly for Brooks, are crucial to the offense flowing the way it did, Davis said.
“It’s real important for me to get consistent touches, because it helps our team play inside-out a lot more (easily),” Brooks said. “Especially when I have my little guy back, passing me the ball and just giving me unexpected lobs and stuff like that. It just makes the game a whole lot more fun for our team.”
The “little guy” Brooks referred to is of course Ruffin, who, at 5-foot-9, has to depend on his blazing speed and toughness to make his presence felt among tree-sized defenders college basketball offers.
Davis referred to Ruffin as having a sort of “swagger” that ignites teammates and raises everyone’s level of play. Ruffin, however, calls it something different.
“I wouldn’t say swagger,” Ruffin said with a smile. “I would say, kind of, heart … toughness. With me being little, I have to do a lot of extra things, play with more grit … I feel like that just helps out the team.”