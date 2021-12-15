OXFORD — Daeshun Ruffin just knew it was go-time.
The freshman guard broke his shooting hand in Ole Miss’ season opener against New Orleans and missed the next seven games. With a whopping one contact practice since the injury, Ruffin decided earlier this week that he was ready to play again.
“He got cleared for contact on Tuesday morning, went through about an hour and 30 minute practice … and I said, ‘Daeshun, it’s your call,’” coach Kermit Davis said. “And he told the trainer today, he said he was going to play.”
His contributions were a welcomed sight for an Ole Miss team that had trouble finding its way offensively against Middle Tennessee State Wednesday night.
After making nine shots the entire first half Wednesday night against the Blue Raiders, the Rebels made 10 of their first 15 shots in the second half. In their first game since a blowout loss to Western Kentucky last weekend, the Rebels won 62-52 against the very team Kermit Davis used to coach.
Prior to his time with the Rebels, Davis led the Blue Raiders for 16 seasons, winning 332 games and earning three trips to the NCAA Tournament.
Ruffin, who also missed time earlier in the offseason with a knee injury, tied for the team lead in scoring with senior Nysier Brooks at 12 points.
“I just wanted to be with my brothers,” Ruffin said. “I missed a lot of time. I went through practice and, most of all, me and my athletic trainers, we just took it day by day. But most of all, I just wanted to be with my brothers again.”
The Rebels (7-3) and Blue Raiders (8-3) got off to a slow combined start, with Middle Tennessee State leading 2-0 nearly four minutes into the game. Ole Miss missed its first eight shots and didn’t get on the board until nearly 6 minutes into regulation but found its stride a bit late, using a 7-0 run to surge ahead in the latter stages of the first half and take a 27-24 halftime lead.
Ole Miss’ leading scorer in the first half was Ruffin, who missed the previous seven games. He scored nine points on 3 of 7 from the field in the first, and the Rebels shot just 31.3% from the field in the period.
After a hot start to the second half, the Rebels slowed down, hitting just 2 of 13 shots to finish the game. But the defense was a constant from the game’s start, as Ole Miss held a Middle Tennessee team averaging just over 80 points per game nearly 30 points below its season average. The Blue Raiders shot 34.9% from the field in the game.
“I wish our offense was further along,” Davis said. “(But) Middle Tennessee runs good offense. They do. They move you and cut you, and they have a five-man that can play make … I thought for us to limit them to 52 points when they’re averaging 80 … I was proud of how we guarded tonight.”