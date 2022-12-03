MEMPHIS – As Ole Miss had scrapped its way to a 6-0 start beating teams it was supposed to beat, “Just wait till we have Ruffin,” became a popular sentiment among fans.
The much-anticipated season debut of point guard Daeshun Ruffin happened at the FedEx Forum Saturday night, and a 68-57 loss to Memphis underscored how much improvement the Rebels need to build a March Madness-worthy resume.
For starters, they need not just Ruffin on the floor but Ruffin with good health.
He played 14 minutes with a heavy brace on his right knee that can’t help but affect the athleticism and explosion that earned him the respect and adoration of Ole Miss fans in the 14 games he played as a true freshman.
In his first game as a sophomore, Ruffin finished with three points on 1-for-6 shooting with four assists and two turnovers.
Ruffin’s rust was evident, but so was his effort. He attacked the rim, played full speed and hit the floor at least three times.
He was one of several athletic guards on the floor, too many of them wearing throwback Memphis State jerseys.
There was enough talent on the other side that Ole Miss freshman point guard Amaree Abram, who averaged 20.6 points in the three Orlando games, looked bewildered against an opponent whose fans were not neutral.
Abram scored in transition to help the Rebels cut their deficit to 10 early in the second half, but seconds later in a halfcourt setting air-balled a 3. He had three turnovers in his 12 first-half minutes and six for the game. He hit 2 of 7 shots for four points with three rebounds and no assists.
Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis had to pick and choose his spots with Ruffin, and the Rebels were already down 11-4 when he entered the game with just more than 5 minutes gone in the first half.
Davis never played Abram and Ruffin, his most athletic guards, together perhaps because he’s had little opportunity to practice them that way.
“It would come down to the toughness part of that. Can we guard and rebound? Our guards have to rebound. We’ll sure look at that next week,” Davis said.
Ruffin proved himself on the floor last year. The next thing Ruffin needs to prove is his durability.
If there were questions about the former Callaway star, they were whether his 5-foot-9, 160-pound frame would stand up to the physicality of SEC play.
Since his freshman season began, the Rebels have played 40 games, but Ruffin has played only 15.
He’s been sidelined by a broken hand, a torn ACL and for the first seven games of this season a bone bruise in his surgically repaired knee.
The bone bruise came in the exhibition against West Georgia after Ruffin had six points, two rebounds and six assists in 17 minutes.
As Davis tries to get Ole Miss back into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since his debut season in 2019, Memphis showed the Rebels the type of athleticism they’re going to have to overcome to get there.
Memphis also exposed the Rebels as thin and not particularly physical or skilled in the post.
Ole Miss was playing without Jackson State transfer Jayveous McKinnis, who Davis called his most athletic big man.
The best chance for the Rebels to have a meaningful March rests with their guards. They need Ruffin, but there are conditions attached. They need him healthy and with the steady progression that comes with a few more games under his belt.
“Daeshun was limited. He played maybe two or three minutes more than I thought he would,” Davis said. “He’s rusty. He hasn’t done much. It was good to get his legs under him and let him get a taste of it tonight.”
