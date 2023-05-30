Cowboys Jaguars Football

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams (54) heads to the field before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

 Phelan M. Ebenhack

FRISCO, Texas — Like many NFL rookies, Sam Williams’ debut campaign with the Dallas Cowboys saw him impersonate a sponge to absorb all he could from coaches and veteran teammates to ease his transition to the league. Williams, 24, appeared in 15 games and finished with 22 tackles, four sacks, three fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.

Newsletters

Stephen Hunt is a freelance writer based in Frisco, Texas.

Tags

Recommended for you