OXFORD – With his two sacks Saturday afternoon, senior defensive end Sam Williams has 10.5 sacks on the season. It is the most for an Ole Miss player in the modern era (since 1983).
Ole Miss registered nine sacks overall against Liberty, the third-best effort in program history.
Coming into the season, the Montgomery, Alabama, native had 10 sacks in his two seasons as a Rebel.
“He’s definitely been a big part of our defense. Him coming off the edge, there’s not many people that can block him one-on-one, especially in rushing situations. Like, he’s so athletic and strong, it’s kind of hard,” junior safety A.J. Finley said. “Him definitely coming in with the sacks has helped us big time.”
What makes his season particularly noteworthy, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said, is that Williams is doing most of his work from a three-man front. Williams has at least one sack in all but one game this season.
“I think it says what an elite player he is, because we’re in a three-man rush. I don’t keep that stat, find out what’s the nation’s leader when you’re a three-man rush team. Because it’s a lot harder. You’re getting doubled all the time. So, maybe there’s an analytic of that,” Kiffin said. “But that, to me, shows how special Sam is. If you set the school record with three regular season games to go and you’re a three-man rush, says a lot.”
Hurt, not injured
Redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral is, for all intents and purposes, playing on one good leg at the moment. He injured his ankle against Tennessee and reaggravated it against Auburn to an extent that he was carted off the field. Corral returned to play out the matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and he did the same Saturday against the Flames.
Corral threw for 324 yards and a touchdown, completing 20 of 27 passes.
“I’m not injured,” Corral said. “Stuff’s just hurting.”
Corral was also asked about playing through injury, knowing an NFL paycheck is waiting around the corner. Representatives from 16 teams were at Saturday’s game, many to watch him duel with Liberty star Malik Willis.
“I know there’s people on this team that look up to me,” Corral said. “There’s a fine line of the position I’m in right now, and being hurt and being able to play. I just think it wasn’t one of those things where I needed to step back and not play this game. I didn’t think I needed to do that. And I didn’t want to set that example for the younger guys.
“Like I said, I’m not injured. I’m just hurt. You can play through that. And my teammates know that. And they know they have to help me out even more because I’ve only got one leg. They definitely did that, and I’m proud of them, because like I said, we’re moving guys around, a lot of moving parts. A center playing right guard, right guard playing center and just getting into rotations like that. It’s tough, because the rules change for them and it’s not their usual positions. Those guys definitely deserve something from me, and I’m going to get them dinner like I usually do.”
Next Game
The Rebels host Texas A&M on Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
Quotable
“I’d like to say to Ole Miss people, thank you for your kindness to me and my family. It couldn’t have gone any better from that regard. I don’t like losing. I wish we’d have had a chance to win it at the end, but the reception from Ole Miss people at the hotel in Tupelo and as we were walking in (today), they were incredibly kind. It’s an answered prayer for Jill and I. I’m thankful.” – Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze, on his return to Oxford.
Rebel Ramblings
Ole Miss attempted one fourth-down tries in the game, the first time this season the Rebels tried less than three … Liberty nearly doubled Ole Miss’ time of possession, 39:35 to 20:25 … Corral is now third all-time in total offense with 8,717 yards … Six different Rebels recorded sacks against the Flames, including two-apiece from Williams, senior linebacker Chance Campbell and sophomore outside linebacker/defensive end Cedric Johnson … Sixth-year senior cornerback Jaylon Jones notched his first-career interception in the Rebels’ win. Jones was recruited by Freeze’s staff.