OXFORD – Saturday night will be the last game Sam Williams ever plays at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. And when he looks back at where he was when he first stepped on the Ole Miss campus compared to now, he can’t help but marvel at his changed mindset.
Williams, the senior defensive end who ranks second in the SEC with 10.5 sacks, will be honored Saturday on Senior Day prior to the No. 10 Rebels’ (8-2 overall, 4-2 SEC) matchup against Vanderbilt (2-8, 0-6). He will be one of 19 players confirmed to be on the honoree list.
It might also be the last home game for redshirt junior star quarterback Matt Corral, though that has yet to be officially decided one way or the other.
“I guess I’m making a pretty safe assumption the quarterback won’t be back,” coach Lane Kiffin said.
Williams came to Ole Miss as a transfer from Northeast Mississippi Community College and had bouts of inconsistency his first two years as a Rebel, racking up 10 total sacks. He has been a force this season, however, and a big part of that has been a shift in mindset.
“I stopped playing for the hate of the other team, and I started playing for the brothers on my side,” Williams said. “When I look at those guys, they deserve my all, even in practice.”
Williams did not have a sack against the Aggies but was a key cog in preventing Texas A&M’s offense from gaining any traction. And he was more than OK with not adding to his gaudy sack totals.
“Every day, I do my job. That’s all I can do,” Williams said. “Sacks, yeah, they’re fun. Saturday I didn’t get a sack, but if you watch the film, I did my job. I played 65 plays, 65 plays they got my all.”
'Just another one for me'
Coming into last week, Ole Miss’ three-headed monster at running back had yet to have a game in 2021 where juniors Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner and sophomore Henry Parrish Jr. each had what they felt was a complete game.
Against Texas A&M, the Rebels ran for 257 yards — the highest total allowed by the Aggies this season — and each back had a chance to shine. Ealy led the way with a career-high 152 yards while Conner and Parrish chipped in 55 yards and 58 yards, respectively.
It wasn’t a perfect showing from the trio, Conner told reporters. But it was the nearest thing to a complete game the trio has had.
“I’d say probably the closest, but me and Parrish, we left some yards out there,” Conner said. “We have to get better on our end. Ealy, he had a good game, so I salute him for that.”
Conner’s fourth-quarter touchdown following an interception from junior linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk put the Rebels up by two scores and was a moment of relief for an offense that struggled for large portions of the night, Kiffin said.
For Conner, however, it was status quo. His 11 touchdowns lead Ole Miss and is tied for 23rd nationally among all players.
“It was just another one for me. It was a big one for me, but it was just another one, too,” Conner said. “So, it was pretty good.”
Costa and Warren honored
Freshman kicker Caden Costa and redshirt sophomore were named SEC Freshman of the Week and SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the week following the Rebels’ win over Texas A&M.
Costa hit both of his field goal tries Saturday night and is 13 of 16 on the season, having not missed a kick inside 40 yards this season. Warren helped pave the way for an Ole Miss offense that 257 rushing yards, the most the Aggies had allowed on the ground all season.