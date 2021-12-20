OXFORD – The Ole Miss men’s basketball team finishes up its nonconference slate Tuesday afternoon against Samford at SJB Pavilion. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m.
The Rebels (8-3) have won two games in a row, the latest a 76-68 win over Dayton on Saturday. Ole Miss shot a season-best 56% from the field in the win and were led by freshman guard Daeshun Ruffin’s 19 points.
Ruffin had been out since the opener with a broken shooting hand but has provided an immediate spark for the Rebels since returning to the lineup, scoring 31 points in two games in just 30 combined minutes.
“What people don’t realize is, (Ruffin’s) got unbelievable basketball IQ. I can sit and talk basketball with him. He knows what all the spots do. He gets it. He has a good feel for it,” coach Kermit Davis said. “He’s just kind of scratching the surface.”
Samford (9-2) has a win over Oregon State, who made it to last season’s Elite Eight, though that feat looks less impressive with the Beavers currently sitting at 1-10. The Bulldogs are led by guard Ques Glover, who averages 19.1 points per game. The Florida transfer has scored at least 22 points in four of his last five games.
Ole Miss is 3-0 all-time against Samford. Tuesday is the first meeting between the programs since 2002.