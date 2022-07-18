ATLANTA – Lane Kiffin believes he has two solid candidates to become the next starting quarterback at Ole Miss.
One will win the job, but whether Jaxson Dart or Luke Altmyer become the next Matt Corral is a different story.
Corral, the first Ole Miss quarterback to lead the Rebels to 10 regular season wins, was gifted and cemented himself as one of the top quarterbacks in Ole Miss history.
He had a fiery attitude that drew players to him.
But attrition is part of the game.
“He’d go run in the offseason with the receivers and beat them all. Our defensive players, he won them over by the style that he played, running over linebackers. That’s a challenge to replace,” Kiffin said.
There’s a lot to be said for Corral’s skills, his passing touch and accuracy, arm strength, the ability to change himself from the “passing quarterback” in 2019 behind John Rhys Plumlee to a legitimate running threat, not a burner but a physical runner.
You can debate his judgment when he would give up his body in the run game, but that mentality, his willingness to play hurt and to play in the Sugar Bowl when opting out had become the trendy decision for players with early round draft potential … all of that combined to make Matt Corral who he was as the Ole Miss starter.
As Kiffin said, players bought into that.
Usually, players will say the right things and support QB1, but when they see that guy making the physical sacrifices their positions require, it’s different.
You can see it in their eyes.
Altmyer and Dart may have similar personalities, but they still have to prove it in Ole Miss games.
Players follow other players who make plays.
Matt Corral didn’t become Matt Corral overnight.
He won the quarterback competition in Kiffin’s first camp. It’s not easy to sort through the subterfuge that goes along with any QB competition, but based on Kiffin’s comments Corral wasn’t way out in front of Plumlee.
But when the games started Corral was clearly the best quarterback on the team, was the best quarterback on the field most Saturdays.
Soon teammates’ trust in Corral was evident.
Now Kiffin will be looking for that leadership from other players, maybe left tackle Nick Broeker on offense, maybe safety AJ Finley on defense.
It’s a leadership model that most teams have to work with at some point. It can be done, but it’s so much easier when the leadership, in spoken word and deed, comes from the most important position on the team.
“You’ve got to have great leadership when you lose someone like that and have young quarterbacks coming in – regardless of who wins it. Other people around that position are going to have to step up,” Kiffin said.