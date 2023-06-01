The SEC will keep an eight-game conference schedule when Texas and Oklahoma join the conference in 2024 “as it continues to finalize a long-term strategy as a 16-team conference” the conference said in a news release Thursday. The conference is currently holding its annual spring meetings in Destin, Florida.
An eight-game conference schedule or a nine-game conference schedule will be used after that. There will be no divisions going forward in order to ensure that each team can play at least two times in a four-year span, according to the release, and the top-two teams in the standings will play in the SEC Championship game. Each team must play at least one game against another Power Five school or major independent as well.
The 2024 schedules for each team will be announced on June 14. With the additions of Texas and Oklahoma, the SEC will have 16 teams.
"We have been engaged in planning for the entry of Oklahoma and Texas into the SEC since the summer of 2021, but the change of the membership date from 2025 to 2024 creates scheduling complexities that can better be managed with a one-year schedule," commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. "Creating a one-year schedule will provide a longer on-ramp to manage football scheduling around existing non-conference commitments of our members. It will also provide additional time to understand the impact of an expanded College Football Playoff and engage with our media partners as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling.”
While nothing official will be announced for a few weeks, Dellenger said that he would “expect” Ole Miss’ guaranteed rivalry games to “at least” be against Mississippi State and LSU in 2024.
In the proposed eight-game model for 2025 and beyond, teams would have one permanent rivalry game, Dellenger said. In a nine-game model, there would be three rivalry games guaranteed per season, per CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee.
