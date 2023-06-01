djr-2022-11-25-sport-olemiss-watkins-arp2

Ole Miss receiver Jordan Watkins runs into the Mississippi State defense in first quarter action of the Egg Bowl on Thursday night.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

The SEC will keep an eight-game conference schedule when Texas and Oklahoma join the conference in 2024 “as it continues to finalize a long-term strategy as a 16-team conference” the conference said in a news release Thursday. The conference is currently holding its annual spring meetings in Destin, Florida. 

