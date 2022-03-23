OXFORD — Come the NFL Draft, former Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy is expecting a lot of different emotions.
He admits one of them will likely be anger, as he believes his name should probably be called higher than it will be. And he’s ready to use it as fuel as he embarks on his professional career.
Seventeen Ole Miss players participated at Ole Miss’ Pro Day Wednesday afternoon, held at the Rebels’ indoor practice facility. A total of 31 NFL teams had representatives in attendance, the lone team missing being the Los Angeles Rams.
Among the head coaches there were Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers, Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys and Arthur Smith of the Atlanta Falcons.
The lead attraction of the event was quarterback Matt Corral, who worked out for the first time in front of a crowd since suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter of the Sugar Bowl. Corral, a projected first-round pick, did not work out at the NFL Combine. NFL Network and ESPN had draft analysts on-site, largely due to Corral, who unleashed a variety of throws of all distances and didn’t show any lingering effects from the injury.
But Wednesday was also about players like Ealy, fellow running back Snoop Conner and defensive end Sam Williams — players that likely won’t be taken nearly as high as Corral but are out to prove themselves.
“A little bit of anger, a little bit of happiness … because I personally believe I’m a Day One guy, I should be going on Day One. But it’s not in my hands,” Ealy, who ran a 4.43 40, said. “I’m going to be happy with whatever team I end up with, but I’ll be angry that there were other backs taken before me."
The participants at Pro Day were offensive linemen Ben Brown and Orlando Umana, punter Mac Brown, linebackers Chance Campbell, Mark Robinson and Lakia Henry, wide receivers Dontario Drummond, Braylon Sanders and Jahcour Pearson, defensive backs Jaylon Jones, Deane Leonard and Jake Springer, defensive lineman Tariqious Tisdale and Conner, Ealy, Corral and Williams.
In addition to pertinent positional drills, players went through various workouts like bench press, 40-yard dashes, vertical jumps and broad jumps. Among the standouts in the workouts were Leonard, who ran a 4.39 40, Pearson, who ran a 4.4 40, and Robinson, who put up an impressive 34 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.
Though Corral is expected to be the first Ole Miss player off the board, he wasn’t the only one who garnered “ooh” and “aahs” from the crowd. Sanders made an acrobatic, toe-tapping catch in the corner of the end zone on a deep throw from Corral that caused Tomlin to walk over and give him a fist pump.
Mike Tomlin came up after this and approved of Braylon Sanders’ footwork pic.twitter.com/lJazkPIMRq— Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) March 23, 2022
Williams, who set the Ole Miss single-season sacks record, was overall happy with his performance Wednesday, though he sat on some of his impressive Combine numbers. Standing in front of the podium with his son, Sam Jr., Williams talked a bit about what his draft process has been like.
Williams said he has been in touch with the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons and that teams have largely focused on his pass-rushing.
“I’m just going to be happy for this guy right here. Because this is all of him. I’m not doing it for myself anymore,” Williams said, gesturing toward his son. “Every decision, every day I wake up, I know I’m not looking for myself. It’s all for him.”