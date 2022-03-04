NASHVILLE — Shakira Austin knew the stakes were high. If Ole Miss was going to make its first SEC Tournament semifinal in 29 years, it was going to take her best.
Her performance against Florida Friday afternoon might not have been perfect, but it was about as close as she and the Rebels could have hoped for.
Austin, a newly-minted first-team All-SEC selection for the second time in as many years, finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks and, combined with a defense that suffocated the Gators from start to finish, fourth-seeded Ole Miss took down fifth-seeded Florida 70-60 at Bridgestone Arena in the quarterfinals of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament.
With the victory, the Rebels (23-7, 11-6 SEC) advance to Saturday’s semifinal against No. 1 South Carolina. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. It is the Rebels’ first appearance in the SEC Tournament semifinals since 1993 and ninth overall.
Ole Miss held Florida to just under 34% from the field in the game, and the Rebels blocked a whopping 11 shots, the most for the program in an SEC Tournament game. Austin’s six blocks were the most for an Ole Miss player in the SEC Tournament as well.
“I think just coming into the SEC Tournament, I just had a chip on my shoulder. I know the team did. We still have some new pieces,” Austin said. “I just took it upon myself to let them follow and not wait for them to try to come after me.
“This, to me, is the best league in the nation. We’re going against the top every night. Just looking out and seeing the different broadcasters, just all the attention that the SEC brings to the women’s side, I mean, you have to love playing here.”
Austin scored the first six points of the afternoon for Ole Miss and had 12 of the team’s 20 in the first quarter, nearly outscoring Florida by herself. The Gators (21-10, 10-7) were held to just 23.5% shooting from the floor in the first half.
The Rebels dominated nearly every facet of the first two quarters — they outrebounded the Gators 26-18, outscored them in the paint 20-6 and logged six blocks — on the shoulders of a defense that has dominated time and time again this season.
“I thought that Shakira understood what she needed to do for the team to advance. Because that’s what was needed today,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said.
Ole Miss led by seven at halftime but saw the lead dwindle to just one late in the third quarter after a Florida surge spearheaded by Gators guard Zipporah Broughton. Rebels senior guard Angel Baker and sophomore forward Snudda Collins responded with 3-pointers from the same corner to open the game back up. The Rebels finished the third quarter on an 8-2 run after the lead got cut to a point.
When the lead got cut down to three points early in the fourth, it was Austin’s finish through contact at the rim that got Ole Miss back on track. With each punch Florida threw, the Rebels had an equally hard counter.
“I think it says we have fight in us. Just being relentless,” said Baker, who finished with 15 points. “When they’re cutting it close, just having a response and not letting it determine the game.”
Senior guard Lashonda Monk scored 11 points for the Rebels. Broughton led the Gators with 26 points on 6 of 10 from 3-point range.
Ole Miss and South Carolina played in the regular season finale on Feb. 27, a 71-57 Gamecocks win in Oxford that the Rebels were right in the thick of until the fourth quarter. Ole Miss leads South Carolina 4-2 all-time in SEC Tournament head-to-head matchups.
Austin believes that seeing the Gamecocks so soon after having played them is a good thing in terms of already having a solid scouting report. Regardless of what happens in terms of the scoreboard Saturday, McPhee-McCuin knows how important the process of getting to this spot itself has been. She also knows how much a solid performance can impact her team as the NCAA Tournament looms.
That 0-16 SEC record from 2019-20 seems like an awfully long time ago.
“We are still chasing a great seeding in the NCAA Tournament. That is our purpose. As far as us and South Carolina, our race is different. They’ve been here and done that. This is new for us," McPhee-McCuin said. "Do we want to play Sunday? Yes. But I don’t believe in skipping steps. Now, if we give ourselves a chance and we figure out how to get there, great. But if we don’t, and we play good basketball, and we can play against the No. 1 team in the nation? I like our chances in the NCAA Tournament.”