OXFORD – No huge individual numbers? No problem for the star trio of Ole Miss tailbacks.
Juniors Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner and sophomore Henry Parrish Jr. have combined to rush for 1,625 yards for the No. 10 Rebels (8-2 overall, 4-2 SEC). Each has at least 500 yards rushing and, with the rushing totals from redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral, Ole Miss is the only team in college football to have four rushers with at least 500 rushing yards.
The Rebels’ rushing attack ranks third nationally in rushing yards per game (239.8) and is tops among non-triple option teams. Each running back brings his own specialty into a given game, regardless of how many carries he ends up receiving.
Conner, for instance, is the team’s bruiser. He has had five games this season where he carried the ball less than 10 times. At Alabama, Conner carried the ball four times. The next week against Arkansas, he scored three touchdowns.
Ealy, meanwhile, carried the ball just three times for a single yard at Auburn. He’s followed that up with 34 carries and 267 total rushing yards in the last two.
The workloads aren’t always consistent and, earlier in the season, Conner admits it could be hard to get into any sort of rhythm.
Ten games in, however, and things are starting to make a lot of sense.
“It’s getting more comfortable for us, and it’s making us fresher,” Conner said. “It’s good for us, and then we’re staying healthy with it, too. So, that’s a good thing.”
Ole Miss’ three-headed monster could feast again this weekend against Vanderbilt (2-8, 0-6). The Commodores surrender 35.4 points per game, largely due to a porous rush defense. Vanderbilt allows 189.7 yards on the ground per game, tied for 105th nationally.
Despite the Commodores’ less-than-stellar season and the fact Ole Miss is a heavy favorite on Senior Day Saturday, coach Lane Kiffin is making sure his team stays sharp and doesn’t take anything for granted.
With the Egg Bowl looming around the corner, the last thing the Rebels need is to lose focus now.
“All you have to do is look around the country. It happens every week. There’s Texas-Kansas, Florida went to South Carolina, these big number favorites,” Kiffin said. “It’s an SEC game. We’ve had issues with all three phases at some point in the year. There’s no looking ahead. We’re excited to be playing at home.”
Kiffin also implored fans to show up in vast numbers for the last home game of the season.
“To me, it should be a challenge to our fans that Texas A&M didn’t use a silent count, which is pretty unheard of in this conference, to go on the road an use a verbal count,” Kiffin said. “It should be a challenge to our fans to cheer louder. Senior Day and probably the quarterback’s last day (playing at home). Hopefully we show up.”