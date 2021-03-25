OXFORD – Whether Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore is a first-round pick is up for debate.
It’s debatable with anyone but him.
NFL.com gives Moore a 6.41 grade which is the equivalent of saying he could be a starter within his first two seasons in the league.
“He’s somebody I love on Day 2 of the draft. This guy is dripping with instincts,” says NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah.
If it sounds like high praise Moore doesn’t believe it’s high enough.
“I don’t know why I don’t get picked first overall,” Moore said following Ole Miss Pro Day Thursday. “You can’t tell me there are that many people better than me. I feel like I’m the best offensive player in the whole draft.”
He was among the best offensive players in the nation last year finishing first in the NCAA with 149.1 receiving yards a game. That was almost 7 yards a game better than Alabama Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith. He also bested Smith and led the nation with 10.8 catches per game.
Moore’s speed has been questioned, but he was pleased with his 4.32 40 time.
Moore was one of eight participants in the event.
Ole Miss tight end Kenny Yeboah did not finish because of an injury.
Former Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly was on hand to throw for scouts.
Other participants included offensive lineman Royce Newman, long-snapper Jack Propst, former wide receiver Floyd Allen, former defensive back Jalen Julius and kicker Luke Logan.
Versatility is considered a strength for Moore.
He played in the slot, outside and sometimes lined up at running back last year at Ole Miss. He ran some running back drills for scouts Thursday.
Versatility is also considered a strength for Newman.
Newman played guard most of his Ole Miss career before bouncing out to right tackle in 2020. Thursday he snapped and went through center drills for scouts.
“I feel very comfortable. I’ve just got to keep working on my snaps. I feel like I could play all five (OL positions). I think my versatility is catching a lot of eyes for the next level,” Newman said.
Size has been a knock on Moore, who was listed at 5-9.5 in Pro Day measurements, but Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin came to his defense.
“It’s not like he’s a midget,” he said.
Kiffin says NFL teams need to peel back the layers and look at how Moore was used in the Rebels’ tempo offense.
“With him it’s important to understand his play count and work load in a game that are much different than a lot of these other receivers that you compare him to in the draft,” Kiffin said. “When you watch him sometimes maybe he doesn’t look quite as fast, but you’ve got to understand he’s playing a lot of plays, and there are like five to 10 seconds between snaps.”
Moore’s 86 catches were almost 60 more than the next Ole Miss player last season. Yeboah had 27.
Stats aren’t the reason Moore believes he should be picked first, though.
“I’m just a hard worker,” he said. “I’m going to work harder than anybody else.”