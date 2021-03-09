Ole Miss guard Devontae Shuler has been named to the All-SEC first team by the league’s coaches.
The team was announced Tuesday morning as the SEC Tournament begins Wednesday in Nashville.
Mississippi State guard DJ Stewart was named to the second team, and MSU center Abdul Ado was named to the all-defensive team.
In his best Ole Miss season Shuler, a senior from Irmo, S.C., led the team in scoring (15.6 ppg) and assists (3.3 apg).
Shuler and Vanderbilt guard Scottie Pippen Jr., also a first-team selection, are the only players to rank in the SEC’s top 10 in scoring, assists and steals.
Stewart, a sophomore from Grace, is fifth in the SEC in scoring at 16.5 points a game and second in minutes played at 35.1 per game.
Ado, a fifth-year senior and native Nigerian, is third in the SEC with 2.0 blocks per game and 10th in rebounding at 6.3 per game.