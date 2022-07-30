Matt Corral threw a pebble into the Great Lake of Football this week and the ripple quickly reached Ole Miss fans in Mississippi.
Corral was drafted in the third round by the Carolina Panthers. In Charlotte he enters a quarterback competition with NFL veterans Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold whose careers have so far been unspectacular.
It was within the context of a quarterback competition question that Corral told The Charlotte Observer and others that in hindsight allowing the possibility of early playing time to drive his choice of college might not have been his best decision.
Corral saw himself as a successful SEC starter for two seasons, prominent in national statistical rankings, a Heisman candidate, and wondered if he might not have achieved such at a program with a higher profile.
This is a guy who was once committed to USC and to Florida. Sometimes recruiting takes weird turns, but he had options.
Here’s Corral’s quote from The Observer: “I took the easy way out because I felt I could play right away. Knowing what I know now and trusting my instincts and trusting my work ethic, I would have went to a place that would have made me compete.”
Getting into the head of ultra competitive young athletes is one of sports journalism’s great challenges, but here we go.
Some media outlets had headlines that said Corral had regrets about choosing Ole Miss and did not reference the quarterback competition at the same time.
Those who did missed the spirit of the quote.
Matt Corral’s decisions for the last two years on the field and off – choosing to play in the Sugar Bowl just one of those – showed a guy fully invested in his team.
The emotional bond he felt with Lane Kiffin and Jeff Lebby was on full display prior to the game in New Orleans.
Asked about Lebby’s decision to coach the bowl game after taking the offensive coordinator position at Oklahoma Corral said, “That’s a relationship I’ll have for the rest of my life, and me and him both know that. Most of these moments that I’ve had at Ole Miss, most of them are going to be with Jeff Lebby and Coach Kiffin and this team that we have right now. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
So all that went away in seven months? Probably not.
Further confusing the comments to Carolina media is the fact that Corral did not play immediately at Ole Miss and had to fight through the adversity of losing the starting job in 2019 before clamping down on it after Kiffin and Lebby arrived for the 2020 season.
Regime change revived his career.
He led the nation in total offense and finished in the top 10 in four passing categories as a redshirt sophomore.
Corral changed his game in 2021, ran the ball more, played hurt and showed fight and leadership.
By the end of his career he’d become a dominant starter in a conference that consistently produces national champions.
NFL scouts knew his name, and now he has an opportunity in their league.
For the rest of Matt Corral’s days will he become emotional when he thinks of powder blue helmets and fall colors in The Grove? I doubt it.
Regrets? Frank Sinatra had those but just a few, and he turned out OK. Corral had second thoughts. Who among us doesn’t look back and wonder what might have been a little different if we’d taken the alternate fork?
Kiffin has since said that Corral texted him immediately to explain the situation. Kiffin didn’t get into specifics but implied that Corral, a rookie in new surroundings, got his words tangled.
Corral could offer clarity with a simple tweet explaining what happened and how. That would soothe hurt feelings with a lot of fans.
Likely, Corral believes he’s offered clarity to Kiffin – and perhaps Lebby though a text to him has not been reported – and that’s all that matters. He probably considers the matter closed.
What Corral learned at Ole Miss was the value of relationships and being a part of something bigger than yourself.
The guess here is Corral appreciates his time at Ole Miss because of the people closest to him and their shared experiences.
And when you get down to it that’s the same with most people who fondly remember college days.
