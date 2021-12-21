OXFORD – So close, yet so far.
Leading by 6 at halftime, Ole Miss was unable to quell hot shooting from Samford, which took a 13-point lead midway through the second half. The Rebels mounted a late rally, tying the game late and trailing by 2 with 3.4 seconds to play.
Sophomore forward Jaemyn Brakefield hit what would have been a game-tying shot from the corner at the buzzer, much to the delight of his teammates and the fans in attendance at SJB Pavilion. After a lengthy review, the basket was waved off, and the Rebels lost a heartbreaker to the Bulldogs 75-73.
“All of a sudden, they played it up (on the screen), and he still had it in his hands,” coach Kermit Davis said. “It would have been nice to escape with a win. When you have some years, that’s what you do, you escape with games like this. And we weren’t able to do it. We paid a stiff penalty for how we started the second half and took a loss. Give Samford credit.”
Ole Miss enters SEC play 8-4 with an impressive victory over then-No. 18 Memphis to its name.
“We have to move on. We’ll learn from this, we’re going to learn from this. SEC play is where it’s most important,” senior guard Jarkel Joiner said. “We have Florida coming in we know how good they are. So, we’re going to learn from this. It’s going to be hard to deal with the break, but like I said, learn from this, watch the tape and just move on.”
Ole Miss fell behind Samford midway through the first but finished the period strong, leading 42-36 at halftime. Freshman guard Daeshun Ruffin scored 10 points in the first half while Brakefield scored nine.
But as has been an issue a few times previously this season, the Rebels began the second half slowly and saw their lead quickly turn to a deficit.
Samford started the second on an 11-2 run and took the lead on a Ques Glover 3-pointer. That snowballed into a 61-48 Bulldog lead, as Samford started the second a scorching 10 of 13 from the field, including 5 of 7 from deep.
“I don’t know. Jarkel’s energy level’s usually not as good early in the second half. They beat us, we got beat 8-1 on 50-50 balls second half … Against the zone, you have to be able to score in the high post. We’re struggling to score in the high post …,” Davis said. “It was a tough one to end the break on.”
Ole Miss battled back, however, and stepped up its defense, forcing a 2 minute, 31 second Samford scoring drought that allowed the Rebels to creep back in.
A layup from Ruffin cut the deficit down to four with just over five minutes left in regulation. Ensuing free throws from senior center Nysier Brooks and Joiner tied the game at 68.
Alternating baskets and free throws saw the Rebels trailing by two with just over three seconds to play. Brakefield’s shot hit nothing but net and inititally looked to be a game-winning 3-pointer. The referee immediately signaled that it was a 2-point try, however, and that turned into a lengthy review waved off the basket entirely.
In a matter of moments, elation turned to despair.
Ruffin led the Rebels with 17 points in the loss, and Joiner scored 15. Glover led all scorers with 21.
"Give Samford credit. Tough loss for us. That's the first kind of buy game that we've lost since I've been here, and at home," Davis said. "Tough one for us."
Despite the heartbreak, Joiner was not deterred from what he thinks the Rebels can ultimately be. And, if anything, he showed a bit of optimism in the fact the team hasn’t hit full-stride yet.
“I feel like we’re right on schedule, to be honest. We haven’t played our best basketball yet. We have a couple tough losses to some good teams, but our best basketball to play is in front of us,” Joiner said. “We’re going to come in, work after the break, and you should get our best basketball playing in the SEC.”