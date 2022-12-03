Matthew Murrell (copy)

Ole Miss guard Matthew Murrell had a homecoming in Saturday's game at Memphis.

 AP

MEMPHIS — A poor shooting start proved too much for Ole Miss to overcome Saturday night at Memphis, as the Rebels fell 68-57 to the Tigers at the FedEx Forum. The Rebels shot just 24% from the field in the first half and, at one point, went more than eight minutes without making a field goal.

Newsletters

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.