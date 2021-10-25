OXFORD – College football seasons live and breathe.
They’re not the same in October and November as they were in August.
The one constant is change. You just hope for your team it’s in the right way.
Change is cutting both ways for Ole Miss right now.
Rebels coach Lane Kiffin on Monday talked about the possibility of “playing to his defense,” the phase of the Ole Miss game that was just ghastly a year ago, the butt of SEC jokes. When you make it onto one of those “SEC Shorts” videos it’s not usually flattering.
Kiffin tried to make things better in the off-season.
He hired a new defensive line coach and signed a bunch of defensive backs.
He OK’d a scheme change to a base 3-2-6 alignment.
There were good results on opening night against Louisville, but it was three weeks later when SEC play began that the defense was exposed.
The low spot of the first half of the season was 350 rushing yards allowed against Arkansas. The Rebels won but needed every one of their 52 points to do that.
They were better the next week at Tennessee; getting back a key player like safety Jake Springer helped.
Once is an isolated incident; twice is a trend.
Ole Miss has a trend going. It’s a small body of work, but the Rebels have allowed only five touchdowns the last two weeks after allowing a combined 13 touchdowns to Alabama and Arkansas in the first two SEC games.
One helpful point has been more aggressive play calling. The Rebels still base from the 3-2-6 with only three down linemen, but the last two weeks they’ve often placed a defensive back or linebacker along the line of scrimmage.
“We probably got a little bit safe, a little conservative against Arkansas. After that game we said, ‘Hey, we need to be more aggressive,’” Kiffin said. “We bring more people once in a while.”
The Rebels have posted 10 sacks the last two games, and their points per game allowed has improved from No. 105 two weeks ago to No. 83 now at 28.3.
That’s good change.
Health on offense is not.
Quarterback Matt Corral played banged up against LSU after carrying the ball 30 times at Tennessee.
Key wide receiver Jonathan Mingo remains out, and while running back Jerrion Ealy looked more healthy against LSU wide receiver Braylon Sanders and guard Ben Brown did not play.
The 31 points the Rebels have scored in each of the last two games are far and away their lowest point totals in games they’ve won.
How healthy that offense could become is anybody’s guess as Kiffin dodges or ignores such questions.
Key players missing puts more pressure on Corral who is not a full strength.
Great teams – and this week in a night game at Auburn may offer some clarity on that score – find a way to win in the face of adversity.
Usually that involves important contributions from all phases.
Maybe the Ole Miss defense is beginning to do its part.