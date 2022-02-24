Behind a stellar defensive effort that held Auburn to just six field goals in the entire first half, the Ole Miss women’s basketball team cruised past the Tigers on the road 72-52. With the victory, Ole Miss has won 10 SEC games in a season for the first time since the 1991-92 season.
Ole Miss (22-6, 10-5) led by as many as 31 points in the third quarter.
“I used to say, ‘We’re going to get this program going,’ ” coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “And so to see it come to light, it really is a pleasure, and I’m really proud of our group.”
Auburn (10-16, 2-13) shot just 1 of 14 in the first and was held scoreless the final 7 minutes, 23 seconds of the period. Ole Miss scored 19-straight points until Auburn’s Jala Jordan hit a 3-pointer early in the second quarter.
Ole Miss led by 23 at halftime and held Auburn to just 6 of 25 from the field in the half.
“I thought that Auburn expected us to come out and be way more aggressive, and we knew that that would be at our disadvantage. They’re athletic, they get downhill and they’re pretty quick,” McPhee-McCuin said. “We wanted to come out and dictate and disrupt that way, by being calm and making them shoot over the top of us. So that's what you saw. And I don't think that they were prepared for that.”
Sophomore forward Snudda Collins scored 11 points in the first half on 3 of 6 from behind the 3-point line. Collins finished with a team and career-high 20 points.
“My team, they expect me to hit shots like that, and I’ve been in sort of a slump,” Collins said. “So now that I had a night tonight like I did, my confidence is back, and I can knock shots down.”
Auburn shot just 32% from the field in the game and was outscored by 20 points in the paint. Ole Miss outrebounded the Tigers 43-21.
Senior center Shakira Austin finished with 19 points for the Rebels, while senior guard Angel Baker scored 11.
Ole Miss finishes its regular season at home Sunday against top-ranked South Carolina on Senior Day. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.