OXFORD – Thomas Wolfe once wrote, ‘You can’t go home again,’ but maybe he was wrong.
It’s worked out pretty well for Jarkel Joiner.
The Ole Miss junior guard, a former Oxford High star, hit big shots and joined his teammates in stellar defense as the Rebels knocked off Vanderbilt 56-46 last Saturday.
It was the second win of the week following a 70-62 win over Kentucky.
Joiner has spent much of the season in a support role, a versatile defender, rebounder and mid-range shooter while senior Devontae Shuler has been the No. 1 scoring option.
Joiner has scored in the mid-teens and 20s on several occasions. One of those was Saturday when Shuler got in early foul trouble and never really got in sync. In a low-scoring game Joiner’s 15 points led the team.
Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis promoted Joiner as a veteran guard who would make an instant impact after transferring from Cal State-Bakersfield and sitting out last season. He wasn’t wrong.
“The season went better than I envisioned. We knew COVID was going to mess up some things, but we couldn’t let it get us down. We had to persevere, push through all the adversity,” Joiner said.
The season can extend if Ole Miss can find the defensive consistency it’s shown in its last two games.
“He guarded at a real high level,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “He had four rebounds which is great for a guard. He’s such an improved defender.”
The Rebels go into the SEC Tournament with an NCAA Net Ranking of 53 and three Quadrant 1 wins.
The path to an NCAA at-large bid isn’t easy, but it’s there. South Carolina Thursday and LSU Friday are expected to be must-win games to achieve that goal.
Joiner has enjoyed playing hard for his teammates but also for his hometown, people who watched him play as a rec leaguer with the Oxford Park Commission and as a high school star with the Oxford Chargers.
When Joiner is out and about he connects with his hometown.
“They tell me how proud they are of me, people that have watched me grow since high school, since middle school and all the way back to the OPC teams.,” he said. “They tell me to just keep going. It’s been fun.”
Joiner isn’t taking advice only from people on the street.
“My dad always tells me to keep my blinders on, to stay in the right positions, the right places all the time.”
Joiner is second to Shuler in minutes played. He had a season-high 22 against Georgia, and his mid-range jumper was on the mark with 8-for-14 shooting when the Rebels beat Missouri at home.
Now he’s hoping for a strong showing in Nashville – individually and collectively – to propel the Rebels into March Madness.
“We all have hopes and dreams of getting to the NCAA Tournament, but the first year (of eligibility after transferring) would be big-time,” Joiner said.