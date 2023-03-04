GREENVILLE, South Carolina — Wins against the likes of defending national champion South Carolina don’t come on game day itself. They’re built in the days, weeks and months before a season begins.
Ole Miss’ SEC Tournament semifinal matchup against the Gamecocks was another lesson learned in the obvious — you can’t teach height and length.
Fourth-seeded Ole Miss fell to No. 1 seed South Carolina 80-51 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in a game the Gamecocks led for nearly 37 minutes. The Rebels fell to South Carolina in last year’s SEC Tournament semifinals as well.
Ole Miss (23-8, 11-5 SEC) now awaits its NCAA Tournament placement; the bracket will be announced March 12.
The Gamecocks have 10 players on their roster listed at 6-foot or over, many of whom can be primary ball handlers. The Rebels have eight players listed 6-foot or above but don’t all offer the same versatility.
That size and length made a difference Saturday — South Carolina outscored Ole Miss 54-20 in the paint, blocked 14 shots, outrebounded Ole Miss by 13 and held the Rebels to 29% shooting from the field.
“Again, Dawn (Staley) has been there 15 years. I'm in year five. She has 6-foot-6, 6-foot-5, 6-foot-6, 6-foot-4, 6-foot-5. I have to recruit, so that's how it works,” McPhee-McCuin said. “You can't beat a team like this during the season. You have to beat them in the offseason.”
The Rebels and Gamecocks went to overtime on Feb. 19, a 69-60 Ole Miss loss at SJB Pavilion. This time, however, it was all South Carolina (31-0, 16-0) as five Gamecocks finished with at least 10 points, led by forward Laeticia Amihere’s 17.
“Today we didn't show up. I didn't show up. We're a super team and we need everybody to show up to be successful, and today that didn't happen,” junior forward Madison Scott, who led the Rebels with 15 points, said. “In the future we need to play better and do better and make sure we don't have to worry about that in the future.”
Senior guard Angel Baker scored the first points of the game, but the Gamecocks proceeded to go on a 13-2 run, a stretch that saw the Rebels miss 11 of 12 shots. South Carolina made nine of its last 11 shots to end the quarter and took an 11-point lead into the second.
Ole Miss missed nine of its last 10 shots to end the second quarter, and the Gamecocks took a 15-point lead into halftime. South Carolina’s length inside proved problematic for Ole Miss despite nearly identical rebounding numbers — Ole Miss was outscored 22-6 in the paint, and the Gamecocks blocked eight shots in the first half.
South Carolina created more space for itself in the third, holding Ole Miss to 5 of 16 from the field to lead by as many as 25. The Gamecocks shot 60% from the field in the second half.
A day after scoring 23 points on 10 of 12 from the field, Baker was held to nine points. Scott was the only Ole Miss player to score in double-figures.
“South Carolina is — I don't see anybody beating them. You can quote that. I'm just telling you. Not when they are playing like that,” McPhee-McCuin said. “Now, if they're not playing like that, then, OK, but — we got in a 3-point competition at one point, you know? They don't even make those like that. And they're big. Come on. When they're playing like that they're hard to beat.”
Following the Rebels’ win over Texas A&M in Friday’s quarterfinals, McPhee-McCuin talked about how badly she wanted to beat the three SEC teams she’s never defeated — LSU, Tennessee and South Carolina. She wasn’t sure when that day would come, but she was confident it was coming.
McPhee-McCuin still feels that way, and knows the steps are incremental.
“People can say what they want with my comment. I've never heard Dawn Staley saying, when (former Tennessee head coach) Pat Summitt was beating her and (UConn head coach) Geno Auriemma was beating her say she didn't want to beat them,” McPhee-McCuin said. “At some point we're going to catch up. What we need to do is try to get — if we're not going to be (the) one (seed), we don't need to be four. Let's try to be second and third and we will deal with them in the championship game. That's pretty much it.”
