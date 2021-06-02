OXFORD – There’s an intriguing in-state matchup to be had on the second day of the Oxford Regional – provided the right teams win on Friday.
For Ole Miss, that means getting past a 4 seed, Southeast Missouri State, with a dangerous left-handed pitcher.
For Southern Miss, it not only means getting past tradition-rich Florida State, but also getting past the emotions of not playing at home.
Louisiana Tech defeated Southern Miss twice to advance to the Conference USA finals before losing to Old Dominion.
On Sunday night, Tech was named a regional host.
The semifinals against Southern Miss had the feel that a host spot was on the line.
“It really did,” first baseman Chris Sargent said. “We played our hearts out. They just came out on top.”
“Everyone’s hurt. We’re tore up about it. It’s tough,” starting pitcher Hunter Stanley said.
Under normal circumstances, Ole Miss (41-19) and Southern Miss (37-19) would reach this point with more familiarity for one another.
However, the regular season games – usually two per season – were cancelled because of COVID-19 considerations. At the time the decision was made there were still moving parts with scheduling.
“We were trying to eliminate mid-week bus trips,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco recalled.
Southern Miss is often projected by media outlets to face Ole Miss in postseason but has actually played in an Oxford Regional just twice.
The Golden Eagles went 0-2 in 2005, then in 2007 faced Ole Miss in the Saturday winner’s bracket game where Rebels starter Lance Lynn shined in a 4-0 shutout.
So close to hosting, Southern Miss coach Scott Berry warned his players to consider the other end of the emotional spectrum as they gathered to watch the selection show. What if they didn’t get in at all?
“There’s no guarantee your name is going to be called," Berry said. "I’ve been there. In 2015 we thought we should have been there. Once you’re one of those 64 anything can happen. We saw that in 2009 with our great run to Omaha.”
Without the regular-season matchups, having Southern Miss in the Oxford Regional is like having another other opponent from a scouting perspective.
“At the end of the day you’re trying to figure out how to attack their hitters, how to attack their pitcher, what they do well, what they don’t do as well,” Bianco said. “This is as good a regional as there is. We know well about Southern Miss and what Scott’s done there.”