All Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard wanted was a chance to compete.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has told both they’ll get every chance to line up under center for the Rebels in 2023.
Sanders and Howard entered the transfer portal from Oklahoma State and LSU, respectively, this offseason. Ole Miss returns last year’s starting quarterback Jaxson Dart — himself a transfer last offseason from USC — but, as head coach Kiffin has said, the goal is to create the best room at each position on the roster.
With Sanders and Howard in tow, Kiffin may very well have reached his goal.
“We probably have the most stacked quarterback room, probably across the country,” Sanders said during the first week of spring practice. “And, at the end of the day, it’s only going to make each other better. And, we all love each other out there. We have good relationships.”
Dart threw for 2,974 yards, 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season and added 614 yards and one touchdown on the ground. He was one of the biggest pieces in the Rebels’ top-five transfer class last season.
Sanders, a senior, was a four-year starter at Oklahoma State, where he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2021. He threw for 9,553 yards and 67 touchdowns in his Cowboys career with another 1,956 yards and 18 touchdowns rushing. Howard redshirted as a freshman at LSU in 2022 but was a four-star recruit out of high school and was the 2020 Gatorade Player of the Year in Louisiana as a junior.
“I just like to compete,” Howard said. “… (Kiffin) just told me he was going to let me compete. And, that’s all I care about. I just want to compete and it’s going to make me better and make all the guys around me better.”
Sanders admits Dart has the edge right now given his familiarity and experience within the offense. But Sanders remains confident in himself regardless of what the circumstances may be. The Texas native declined to get into specifics of why he left Oklahoma State, just stating that things “went sideways” but that he still has respect for the school. He also admits it was hard leaving a situation where he knew he was the starter for one where things are murkier.
The offense is a good fit for him, Sanders said, because of its up-tempo nature and his ability to use his feet to create. He’s also embracing the competition, even if mastery of the offense isn’t happening overnight.
“I’m always confident in myself. Money’s on me every time. I just have to have that confidence, hold myself to high standards, and we’ll get there, one step at a time. You can’t just try and gather everything in one step. So, we’re going to take the little steps. And little steps take care of the big steps.”
Competition brought Howard to Oxford as well. Howard’s father starred at LSU, but at the end of the day, the Louisiana native had to carve his own path.
Ole Miss’ offense fits him, he said, and reminds him of what he ran in high school. That bodes well, given that Howard threw 67 touchdowns over his final two seasons at St. Thomas More Catholic.
“I kind of made the decision for myself,” Howard said. “ … You have to try to be kind of selfish in those situations and see what the best fit for me was, and I thought that was the best fit for me. And it’s been great so far. I don’t regret it at all.”
