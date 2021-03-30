OXFORD – Ole Miss has competition for a lot of starting spots during spring football practice, but quarterback isn’t one of them.
Matt Corral is as entrenched in the starting job as possible.
The question around Ole Miss quarterbacks this spring is who’s No. 2? The answer is vague and unclear and will likely be just as unclear after the Grove Bowl on April 24.
Third-year sophomore Kinkead Dent and early enrollee freshman Luke Altmyer are competing this spring, but John Rhys Plumlee is with the baseball team. He’s another key figure in the race – or perhaps not.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said last week that he won’t discuss a possible move to wide receiver with Plumlee – the starting quarterback who led the SEC in rushing yards per game in 2019 – until after baseball season.
“Missing spring, especially for a quarterback, is difficult,” Kiffin said Tuesday in his Zoom call with local media. “Like anything, whether it’s an injury or something like that, that opens opportunities for others.
"Both quarterbacks (behind Corral) have done a good job. Kinkead is very talented. Luke coming in has done a good job. Everybody has mid-years nowadays especially at that position, and we forget that they really (should be) finishing up their senior year of high school.”
A three-star recruit from Jackson Academy in the 2019 signing class, Dent, 6-foot-5, earned praise from offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby last year but has had limited playing opportunities.
Altmyer, of Starkville, was committed to Florida State before he flipped and signed with Ole Miss.
Corral was initially the starter in the run-based offense of former coordinator Rich Rodriguez in 2019. He lost the job to Plumlee that season but won it back in the competition last August.
Corral, who signed in 2018 when Phil Longo was the offensive coordinator for former coach Matt Luke, is beginning a season with the same OC for the first time.
“We know what we had on the offensive side of the ball, and we’re just growing on that. We know my mistakes, and we know what to work on,” Corral said. “They’re harping me every day on what to get better at. It’s nothing that I don’t know.”
Corral led the nation in total offense with 384.9 yards a game last year. He was fifth in passing yards a game (333.7), seventh in touchdowns (29) and ninth in efficiency (177.6).
He also threw 14 interceptions, 11 of them in two massive turnover games against Arkansas and LSU.
It’s the last stat Kiffin wants to improve, and coaching continuity could really help there.
“We have a better understanding of him. To keep history from repeating itself we would call things a little bit different knowing that he has that in him,” Kiffin said. “As you have a better understanding of all your players the longer you’ve been with them, especially at quarterback, the better they play and the better you manage them.”