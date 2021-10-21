OXFORD – Square Jam is back, and that means one thing – it’s time for Ole Miss basketball.
A year after not holding the event in downtown Oxford due to the pandemic, Square Jam is full go in 2021. The event starts Friday at 6:30 p.m. and will feature players and skill contests from both the men’s and women’s basketball teams.
The Ole Miss men’s team opens the regular season at home against New Orleans on Nov. 9, while the women’s team opens No. 11 against Belmont at home.
The Ole Miss men were picked to finish ninth the preseason SEC poll, while the women were picked to finish eighth. Both teams are coming off appearances in the NIT; the men lost their first game against Louisiana Tech, while the women made it to the championship game before falling to Rice.
That run to and through a postseason was huge for the Ole Miss women, coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. She knows the importance of her team seeing what it took to play at a high-level.
An NIT run isn’t enough this year, however. It’s all about making it to March Madness this time around.
“It's not the one we want this year. If we had gotten to the NCAA Tournament, who would say no to that? But, I was extremely excited when we got the WNIT bid, because in the NCAA Tournament, you don't know who you're going to matchup with in the first round, and you can be out of there on a boat somewhere,” McPhee-McCuin said. “In the WNIT, I knew we had an opportunity to get at least two or three games. We ended up getting five games. For us, I don't know how to script it better. It was almost perfect.”
The Rebels (15-12 in 2020) are led by senior forward Shakira Austin, a projected high draft pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft. The Maryland transfer averaged 18.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game and is a preseason all-conference selection. Ole Miss also returns SEC Freshman of the Year forward Madison Scott (9.6 points, 7.1 rebounds per game) and redshirt guard junior Donetta Johnson (12 points per game). Johnson broke her foot in practice, McPhee-McCuin said, and will be back at the end of November.
Having so many key pieces returning is an exciting proposition.
“I think it just definitely builds our chemistry. Year One is always kind of rough coming in with a different group of players and different type of personalities,” Austin said. “This year we have some missing pieces that were definitely key in last year's success, and building on what we had last year is going to lead us to a great outcome.”
The Ole Miss men’s team (16-12 in 2020) finds itself in a different spot than the women’s team, with more than a few gaps to fill in production-wise. The Rebels, who were left out of last year’s NCAA Tournament field, lost their leading scorer in guard Devontae Shuler and forward Romello White, who averaged 11.4 points per game in 2020, this offseason. Leading the way will be senior guard and Oxford native Jarkel Joiner (12 points per game in 2020) and sophomore Duke transfer Jaemyn Brakefield, a former five-star recruit and Jackson native.
To an extent, head coach Kermit Davis is still trying to figure out what he has on his roster.
“This is just going to be the new norm. If you look at our team with the new transfer portal, we have five transfers and eight high school guys, so some teams are eight (transfers) and five (high schoolers), or something like that,” Davis said. “We still have a good blend of high school players on our team, and those other two (returning transfers) are Jarkel (Joiner) and Robert (Allen). I have a decent idea now, but I don't think you really can (tell) until you get them every day and you see a guy every single day.”