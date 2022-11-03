Just one game on the local docket this week as John Cohen comes home. Ole Miss is open Saturday and at home against Alabama next week.
Auburn at MSU
There wasn’t a lot of attraction for this game a week ago.
Urgency for Mississippi State yes but not attraction.
Now things look a lot different if only for the off-field distraction of athletics director John Cohen leaving to take the same position at Auburn.
God showed us his sense of humor by sending Cohen’s new football team to face his old one six days after his Auburn hiring became official.
John Cohen, in theory, will sit in the visiting athletic directors box. Maybe Cohen mingles, maybe he stays put, but it’s a fun story line.
Minutes after Auburn hired Cohen it fired football coach Bryan Harsin before his second season was complete.
Auburn is struggling, but for the last two games so has Mississippi State.
Lots of people struggle at Alabama, where the Bulldogs lost 30-6 two weeks ago.
They were less impressive the week prior in a 27-17 loss at Kentucky.
The Bulldogs have just two offensive touchdowns in their last two games.
Now they’re coming back to their safe space, Davis Wade Stadium, where the home field has truly been advantageous.
State has won home games by an average margin of 44-19 this season. The Bulldogs have not scored less than 40 at home.
Unfortunately they’ve not scored more than 17 in an SEC road game. They’re averaging 13.0 and are 0-3 on the SEC road.
This week they’re in their safe space.
Auburn will be led by one of the best in its history of great running backs as Carnell Williams has been named interim coach.
Known as Cadillac, Williams scored a school-record six rushing touchdowns the last time he faced Mississippi State as a player. That was 2003.
There’s been spotty success for the Auburn run game this season in spite of a veteran, physical runner in Tank Bigsby who gets downhill quickly.
Speaky of spotty, State has been the same when it comes to stopping the run in conference games.
The Bulldogs allowed 200-plus at LSU, at home against Arkansas and at Kentucky.
The magic returned when they held Alabama to 29 yards on 27 carries.
It will take that kind of effort for State to win this game.
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford has struggled with accuracy.
He hurts teams with his scrambling ability, but if the Bulldogs spy him and limit that, if they gang tackle Bigsby and force Ashford to sit in the pocket and make plays downfield they’ll not only win but may win by a margin similar to their other home wins.
The John Cohen thing is fun to talk about, but it won’t be a distraction for players, most of whom aren’t buddies with the AD.
What could impact the field of play is buzz that comes from change.
Auburn players, like most of America, knew Harsin’s time was limited. That weight has been lifted now, and it’s not uncommon to see an interim coach rally the troops and get them to play hard.
Ultimately the realities that created the current situation at Auburn will come into play.
That’s what will happen Saturday.
The Mississippi State offense will find itself in its safe space. Will Rogers will protect the football and throw touchdown passes, and the Bulldogs will get back in the win column.
Prediction: Mississippi State 39, Auburn 19
The Beat Guys: Theo DeRosa, MSU; Michael Katz, MSU.
Elsewhere in College Football
Last Week: Theo 6-3, PA 5-4, Michael 4-5
Overall: Theo 60-19, Michael 56-23, PA 55-24
Tennessee at Georgia
Alford: Georgia
DeRosa: Georgia
Katz: Georgia
Alabama at LSU
Alford: Alabama
DeRosa: Alabama
Katz: Alabama
Texas at Kansas State
Alford: Kansas State
DeRosa: Texas
Katz: Kansas State
South Carolina at Vanderbilt
Alford: South Carolina
DeRosa: South Carolina
Katz: South Carolina
Clemson at Notre Dame
Alford: Notre Dame
DeRosa: Clemson
Katz: Clemson
Kentucky at Missouri
Alford: Kentucky
DeRosa: Kentucky
Katz: Kentucky
Florida at Texas A&M
Alford: Texas A&M
DeRosa: Texas A&M
Katz: Texas A&M
Liberty at Arkansas
Alford: Liberty
DeRosa: Arkansas
Katz: Arkansas
Recipe of the Week
Brunswick Stew
I took this family recipe to the office one day, and around 4 p.m. about a spoonful remained.
I looked to a co-worker and said, ‘C’mon Darrell, finish it up.”
He said, “If I had a biscuit I would.”
There’s great flavor here, and it’s hot and filling on cold days and nights.
The contents: 1 pound ground beef browned and drained, 2 5-ounce cans of chunk white chicken, 1 can Castleberry BBQ pork, 2 cans stewed tomatoes, 1 can whole kernel corn, 1 can cream style corn, half teaspoon minced garlic, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1 20 ounce bottle of ketchup, 3 tablespoons Tabasco sauce.
The process: Mix all contents in a slow cooker for eight hours. I run the tomatoes through a food processor before adding them, but that’s just a preference. You can reduce the Tabasco. Some like it hot.
