OXFORD – Going all the way back to high school, Ole Miss senior defensive back Keidron Smith has had a hard time convincing coaches he should play a bit of safety.
Smith has spent the better part of three seasons as a starting cornerback for the Rebels, making 22 starts in his career at the position. But given the influx of young talent at cornerback, Smith approached his coaches this offseason with an idea — let him play safety in order to get all that talent on the field.
“I always wanted to play it. That’s why I was eager to jump on it,” Smith said with a smile. “In high school I asked. They told me no, they just wanted me to play corner.”
And bring in young talent the Rebels did, as Ole Miss signed eight defensive backs in its latest recruiting class. It’s a group that figures to add depth and talent to a unit that took its share of lumps a season ago.
Ole Miss had the third-worst pass defense in college football last season, having allowed 312.1 passing yards per game. The secondary was a focal point in the Ole Miss recruiting class, and Smith has seen young playmakers begin to emerge. He pointed out Kyndrich Breedlove, Markevious Brown, Tysheem Johnson and Trey Washington as players who made his decision to move to safety a relatively easy one.
“It was kind of my decision, based on our recruiting class. They brought in a lot of corners,” Smith said. “And I felt that it would be selfish for me to just stay at corner rather than just take on a new role on the team that will eventually better the team.”
The move was initially difficult for Smith, though he said he got the finer points nailed down after a while. It was all about the big picture for him — the more players Ole Miss has ready to play at a given moment, the fresher each player can be as the game progresses.
That’s no small thing, Smith said. All the bumps and bruises sustained playing nearly every snap during a game can be fought through with enough adrenaline. After a game ends? “You felt it all,” according to Smith, which meant days of recovery in the training room. He and his peers in the defensive backfield are optimistic that is no longer the case.
“The lesser plays you get, that means the better the plays you are going to be when you do get those 35 snaps rather than that 90 snaps,” Smith said. “Those 35 snaps are going to be all you’ve got.”
Trading places
Junior Jalen Cunningham and LeDarrius Cox are moving.
Cunningham, a redshirt junior, has moved from offensive line to defensive line, and Cox, a redshirt sophomore, has moved from nose tackle to the offensive front. Cunningham played in every game last season (no starts) while Cox had three total tackles in a reserve role.
Cunningham was a defensive tackle coming out of high school.
“Both of those guys have skill sets that could have a chance on the other side. Jalen played there in high school, that’s all he did in high school,” head coach Lane Kiffin said. “All he’s known is the defensive line before. We’ll see. It’s a big body. They’ve been there a couple days.”
Kiffin has mentioned building depth as a key to the 2021 season. At the moment, that depth is being tested, though Kiffin told reporters last Saturday that there were no significant injuries to players expected to make major contributions come Sept. 6.
“I would say positionally, offensive line, we’re very low with numbers. So it’s been hard to develop guys there. Same with receiver and the tight ends. Running backs we’re healthy, and feel really good there,” Kiffin said. “Our secondary’s pretty healthy. I feel like we’re developing some guys there and linebacker and D-line. So, really, our defense is pretty healthy, and our offense is not.”