OMAHA – The Rebels are one win from making even more history.
Ole Miss sophomore centerfielder T.J. McCants, sophomore rightfielder Calvin Harris and senior third baseman Justin Bench hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning, and sophomore pitcher Jack Dougherty — making his first start since March 26 against Tennessee — was stellar, not allowing his first baserunner until the sixth inning.
The Rebels continued their clutch hitting, driving in six two-out RBIs in a 10-3 win in the opener of the best-of-three College World Series final at Charles Schwab Field.
With the win, the Rebels (41-23), who were one of the last teams selected into the NCAA Tournament field, are one victory away from the first national championship in program history.
In five College World Series games, Ole Miss has 15 two-run RBIs. The Rebels hit four home runs in Saturday night's game; the three-in-a-row hit by the Rebels in the eighth were the first occurrence in the College World Series since 1998 and, not surprisingly, also came with two outs.
Dougherty went five full innings, gave up two earned runs and struck out six Sooners.
As has been a theme during their late-season surge, the Rebels came through with two outs, plating a pair of runs in the first inning following a number of Oklahoma (45-23) mistakes.
Senior first baseman Tim Elko got on base with a single, took second on a wild pitch and scored on a single from senior leftfielder Kevin Graham. Graham stole second, got to third on another wild pitch and scored on a fielding error from star Peyton Graham, putting the Rebels up 2-0 in the first.
Ole Miss took advantage of another wild pitch in the second, as Harris reached first with a two-out infield single, took second on a pitch that bounced to the backstop and scored on a single from Bench. Elko hit an opposite field home run in the third to make it 4-0. He finished with four hits in the game.
Oklahoma scored a run on a bunt single and error from Elko and later loaded the bases with no outs, leading to freshman Mason Nichols entering the game for Dougherty. Nichols walked in a run but struck out two batters and forced a groundout to end the inning without additional damage done. Nichols struck out the side in the next inning, the last of which came on a 10-pitch at-bat against Sebastian Orduno.
The Rebels put the game away in the eighth by scoring four runs with two outs, all via the trio of home runs. Following a failed steal at third, McCants hit a two-run shot into his own bullpen. Harris and Bench followed suit, with the former’s home run traveling a whopping 430 feet.
Ole Miss relievers threw four combined innings and allowed just one earned run.