Missouri Mississippi Softball

Ole Miss infielder Paige Smith had three hits in a win over Baylor in the NCAA Tournament

 Vasha Hunt | AP

Ole Miss sophomore Catelyn Riley threw 6.1 scoreless innings with just three hits allowed Friday afternoon against Baylor, leading the Rebels to a 3-0 win in their opening game of the Salt Lake City Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

