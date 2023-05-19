Ole Miss sophomore Catelyn Riley threw 6.1 scoreless innings with just three hits allowed Friday afternoon against Baylor, leading the Rebels to a 3-0 win in their opening game of the Salt Lake City Regional of the NCAA Tournament.
The regional round of the NCAA Tournament is double-elimination format. The Rebels (31-26) will play the winner of the Utah-Southern Illinois matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m.
“Having 100% confidence in her mentality everytime she’s on the mound, we know that we have a chance to win that game,” Ole Miss head coach Jamie Trachsel said. “And I was proud of our defense. I thought our defense made some really good plays.”
Ole Miss is in its seventh-straight NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Los Angeles Regional final last season before falling to UCLA. Ole Miss finished its 2023 regular season with a walk-off victory over then-No. 14 Alabama team before defeating LSU in its SEC Tournament opener. The Rebels lost to then-No. 15 Auburn 8-7 in the tournament quarterfinals.
“Attacking early was the key. And so just, getting ahead early and often was what we were trying to do today,” Riley said. “And then mixing in off-speed later in the counts.”
Riley gave up just one hit through the first six innings Friday, stifling Baylor (39-17) batters from start to finish. Ole Miss got all the offense it needed in the second inning, when sophomore catcher Lexie Brady hit a two-run home run. Senior first baseman Paige Smith added insurance with an RBI triple in the fifth. Smith had three of the Rebels’ seven hits in the game.
“We came out with a lot of confidence. We have a lot of confidence,” Trachsel said. “ And I thought it was one of our most complete games in a while.”
Baylor loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth but was unable to break through. Junior Aynslie Furbush retired two batters in the seventh before Riley came back into the game. The Bears put runners on the corners with two outs, but Riley was able to get the final out on a line-drive hit to Mikayla Allee. Riley finished with two strikeouts and a walk.
“Catelyn’s just been gritty all year. She's been big in the circle when we need her,” Brady said. “ … She’s always there for the moment, ready to pass off the ball whenever she needs to.”
