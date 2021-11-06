Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral looks for an open receiver iin the first half Saturday against Liberty. Corral went 10-14 for 188 yards and one touchdown as the Rebels took a 24-0 lead into the lockerroom.
Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy scored on a 70-yard touchdown run on the Rebels' second play of the game against Liberty on Saturday.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Snoop Conner and the Ole Miss running backs rushed for 114 yards against Liberty in the first half Saturday.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral looks for an open receiver iin the first half Saturday against Liberty. Corral went 10-14 for 188 yards and one touchdown as the Rebels took a 24-0 lead into the lockerroom.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Liberty quarterback found himself getting sacked seven times in the first half Saturday against Ole Miss.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral went 10-14 for 188 yards and one touchdown in the first half as the Rebels took a 24-0 lead into the lockerroom.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Ole Miss receiver Dannis Jackson accounted for three of four Matt Corral incomplete passes with drops in the first half Saturday against Liberty.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
A young Ole Miss bundles up in the brisk weather Saturday morning as he waits for the kickoff between the Rebels and Liberty University.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Ole Miss' Jerrion Ealy scored on a 70 yard touchdown run on the Rebels second play of the game against Liberty Saturday.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Ole Miss receiver Dannis Jackson caps off the first half for the Rebels with a 50 yard touchdown to put the Rebels up 24-0 over Liberty.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Liberty quarterback found himself getting sacked seven times in the first half Saturday against Ole Miss.
OXFORD – Behind a ferocious first-half pass rush and contributions from less-heralded players, Ole Miss defeated Liberty 27-14 Saturday afternoon to improve to 7-2 on the season.
Here are three takeaways from the Rebels’ win.
The running backs stepped up like they said they would
Earlier in the week, sophomore running back Henry Parrish Jr. told reporters the running backs were going to put the game on their shoulders.
Junior Jerrion Ealy made sure that was the case early, taking a carry through the right side of the line and down the sideline for a 70-yard score on the second play of the game. Ealy finished with 115 and two touchdowns, both coming in the first half.
So did the receivers
Without the services of senior wide receiver Dontario Drummond or junior Jonathan Mingo, both of whom did not suit up for the game, junior Dannis Jackson stepped up in a big way.
He had 126 receiving yards and two touchdowns, with 111 and a touchdown in the first half. Included were 50-yard and 40-yard strikes to Jackson.
Senior Braylon Sanders, who did not play against LSU and did not catch a pass against Auburn, made his presence felt, catching a perfectly thrown 44-yard pass down sideline to set up Ealy’s second touchdown.
Also stepping up was junior John Rhys Plumlee, who caught seven passes for a career-high 110 yards in his first start of the season.
The pass rush was deadly
Ole Miss had seven sacks on Liberty star Malik Willis in the first half and nine overall Saturday.
Willis is among the toughest quarterbacks to bring down in college football and one of the deadliest dual-threats quarterbacks in college football. It was a combined, spread out effort among the Rebel pass rushers — Sam Williams, Cedric Johnson and Chance Campbell each had two while three separate defensive backs chipped in with one.