ATLANTA – After an offseason of talking the talk, the Ole Miss defense did more than walk the walk when it finally took the field for the start of the 2021 campaign.
The Rebels smothered Louisville Monday night in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game, allowing just 107 total first-half yards, with just 26 coming through the air en route to a 26-0 halftime lead.
Redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral started his potential Heisman Trophy campaign on the right foot, throwing for 381 yards and a touchdown, as Ole Miss cruised past the Cardinals 43-24 in front of an announced crowd of 30,709 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Senior wide receiver Dontario Drummond led the Rebels with nine catches for 177 yards and a touchdown.
The 26 passing yards allowed by Ole Miss in the first half were the fewest since a 2016 matchup against Wofford. It was also the first first-half shutout for Ole Miss since a 2016 game against Georgia.
The Rebels had two big fourth-down stops and forced two turnovers Monday night, including a fumbled option pitch from junior quarterback Malik Cunningham on fourth down. Ole Miss, meanwhile, did not commit a turnover.
"It is pretty good to come out and show people what we have," junior safety A.J. Finley said. "Still some improvements we need to do, but good to show what we have."
The game had a slightly different tenor long before kickoff came around. Head coach Lane Kiffin did not travel with the team, as he tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. The team didn't have an acting head coach during the game, instead opting to generally let the coordinators go about their work business-as-usual.
Still, it was a somewhat odd experience for Corral, who hadn't yet talked to his head coach when he met with reporters. But Kiffin was still able to give some last minute advice to his gunslinger before the team left Oxford.
"I had to stay like six feet away from him (when we talked). He was in his car and he was telling me, 'Just take what they give you and don't be surprised,'" Corral said. "We planned on taking a shot the first play of the game, and he says, 'Don't be surprised if it's not there. Just take what they give you. You don't need to force anything.' If this game isn't a lot to a little, you know, don't be surprised by that, either."
Kiffin said he expects to be at Saturday's game against Austin Peay. He also said he had no idea how stressful a game could be from his office when he isn't able to put on a headset.
"I think head coaches get too much credit on things. I think in-game management matters. If you're on offense or defense and you get things changed in the game and help call plays, that matters. But the whole being there and your locker room speeches, that doesn't really matter," Kiffin said. "You can have some great locker room speeches and go out and they have got better players, and it doesn't matter. I think part of it's overrated, but it was interesting to see.
"I mean, if they can play like that without me on the road, I'm good with that. I'll just stay here. I don't have to travel back. I can already watch Austin Peay film right now."
After surrendering 38.3 points per game last season as one of the worst defensive units in all of college football, the Rebels seemed eager to atone for last season’s sins. It started on the very first Louisville drive of the game and, save for a few late scores, was the overarching story of the game.
With dynamic junior quarterback Malik Cunningham in the fold, Louisville tested its luck immediately. On a fourth-and-short, Cunningham attempted to pick up a first down with his legs but was brought down behind the line of scrimmage.
It set an early tone that the Rebels were going to be doing things a bit differently than they did a season ago.
“We got them to fourth down, so we had guys doing their job on first, second, third. Everyone did their job,” senior linebacker Chance Campbell said. “So when everybody does their job, those plays are pretty easy. It's just guys doing their part.”
Ole Miss had four players finish with eight tackles, including Finley. While Cunningham ended up throwing for 191 yards, much of that came when the game was well out of reach. One of the bright spots in the secondary was junior Deantre Prince, who had a key interception in the second quarter.
With the Rebels leading 16-0 and the game teetering on being broken wide-open, Prince’s pick officially opened up the dam, setting up a 1-yard touchdown run by junior Snoop Conner.
While the offense had its way with 569 total yards, it was the defense that set the tone.
Kiffin said that the defense switched to a three-man front with just two linebackers, with the rest of the defenders being defensive backs. It was a relatively new scheme for the Rebels, brought out at just the right time.
It also happens to be a scheme often used against the Ole Miss offense.
“It gives people problems,” Kiffin said. “So, in the off-season (we) went to it ,and players bought into it and it paid off. (We) made some explosive plays and saw a lot of guys running down the hill, hitting people.”
When offseason conversations weren’t focused on the Ole Miss defense this spring and summer, it centered around filling the void at wide receiver following the departure of superstar Elijah Moore.
That question has been seemingly answered in part, too.
Drummond was a one-man highlight reel Monday night, catching everything thrown his way while simultaneously making defenders crumble in the open field. He also made a seemingly impossible fingertip catch down the sideline that received more than a few “oohs” and “ahs” upon further replays.
Ole Miss had 13 pass plays that went for at least 15 yards. Seven of those went to Drummond.
"(Drummond is) smart. He's working the tight end spot, he's working in the slot, and that does a lot for us," Corral said. "We can use him and go in fast tempo and get him wherever we want him because he can go out there and execute."
Ole Miss got off to a hot start in Atlanta, scoring a touchdown on the first offensive possession of the night. Corral was 4 of 5 for 80 yards on the opening series, which was capped off by a short touchdown run from junior Jerrion Ealy. The offense largely had its way from there, moving up and down the field with relative ease.
In the second quarter, Corral ran the ball up the middle on a fourth-down try and was hit hard by a Louisville defender on what was ruled as targeting.
Corral went out for a grand total of one play, came back in and eventually capped off the drive with a 6-yard keeper. Two players on each team were ejected for targeting in the game.
Corral finished with 55 rushing yards.
"I've said it all along, I think the guy is really special," Kiffin said. "If he plays like this, (he's) going to make a lot of money, be in the Top-10 picks."
That tough-nosed mentality was exemplified by junior running back Snoop Conner, who put the final nail in the coffin early in the fourth quarter.
Conner took a carry down the right side and bulldozed through Louisville cornerback Chandler Jones in front of the goal line. The 11-yard score brought Ole Miss fans to their feet and made Conner give the slightest hint of a smile when asked about it.
“I’m used to it,” he said with a grin.
Conner, listed as the team’s fourth running back on the team’s most recent depth chart, carried the ball eight times for 60 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns in the game. The Rebels finished with 188 rushing yards.
“I have to control what I can control, and put my head down and keep going,” Conner said. “I know all the work I put in, it will come out in the back end.”