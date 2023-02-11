OXFORD – Contrary to a widely held baseball belief it takes more than building it for fans to come.
Ray Kinsella believed that if he sacrificed his corn crop to build a baseball diamond that the ghosts of hero baseball players would populate his new field of dreams.
It took Ole Miss years to raise the money and frankly raise interest to build a new basketball arena.
Finally the Rebels completed the project and seven years ago opened a state of the art arena with two restaurants, open air concepts and lots of premium seating.
Fans did indeed come, but they came most when the Rebels had something to play for.
They came when Andy Kennedy’s 20-win teams were on the NCAA Tournament bubble and when Kermit Davis’ first team earned a spot in the field.
There has always been a connection between winning and attendance.
Davis had Ole Miss in tournament contention again in 2021.
In the last two seasons times have changed as losses have mounted.
Ole Miss averaged 6,685 fans per SEC home game in their 9,500-seat arena in 2021-2022, leaving opponents unintimidated and leaving dollars on the table.
The Rebels are averaging 5,073 per SEC home game this season.
Ole Miss lost 64-61 against South Carolina Saturday as 5,928 SJB Pavilion fans chatted politely among themselves while they watched two teams who could match up in first-day SEC Tournament play split their regular season series.
The public address announce yelling “defense” into the mic went unheeded in efforts to crank up volume in the gym.
Ole Miss and South Carolina are both 2-10 in league play now.
Amid the struggles the Rebels have continued to play hard. That’s made them productive for stretches of time though rarely at the most important times as Saturday showed once again.
That effort, though, has kept most Ole Miss losses from getting out of hand.
That’s hardly the way athletics director Keith Carter, a basketball All-American on March Madness teams here, would like to have the Rebels described as March approaches.
He’s held football and baseball to a higher standard.
Even if Carter chooses to consider mitigating factors among the basketball results it’s hard to look past the attendance.
Fan interest is often a driver in the decisions of college presidents and AD’s.
Ole Miss chancellor Robert Khayat and athletics director Pete Boone gave strong support for football coach Ed Orgeron on a Monday in 2007 days before swinging open the gates of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to draw only 28,283 fans for a game against Northwestern State. Orgeron was fired at the end of the season.
Twelve years later the lack of fan interest was a key point in Carter’s decision to move away from football coach Matt Luke and hire Lane Kiffin.
“It was evident that the apathy surrounding the program was too much to overcome,” Carter said then.
Ole Miss basketball attendance relative to its sparkling home arena is a contradiction.
Kinsella saw baseball played at his field because he had belief and passion.
Those are in short supply at Ole Miss right now.