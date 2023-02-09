Fans and media alike have played the game through the years.
What if you could cherry pick? What if you could take the best players from Mississippi and put them on one team?
New Mississippi State offensive line coach Will Friend, himself a native and a product of Mississippi high school football, went down that path Wednesday.
“I think you can win a championship in the state of Mississippi if you could recruit players from this state. Look at rosters at schools in the neighboring states. There are always guys from Mississippi, the brand of football and those things the state provides,” said Friend, who played at Alabama and coached at Georgia, Tennessee and Auburn before being hired recently at State.
Next week’s Super Bowl won’t prove Friend’s theory, but it may be about as close as we’ll come.
In all, there are eight players who call Mississippi home, more than any other state. Georgia, Ohio and Texas are next with seven.
Rosters for both Kansas City and Philadelphia are dotted with Mississippi connections – 11 total -- many of them from the Northeast part of the state.
Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who played at Houston before signing with Mississippi State, is tied for fourth in the NFL with 15 ½ sacks.
Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown and Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay were Starkville High School teammates before separating. Brown signed with Ole Miss, Gay with Mississippi State.
Brown has 88 receptions. He’s sixth with 23 catches for 20-plus yards and tied for fourth with 11 touchdown catches.
Gay, who has been slowed by a shoulder injury, had a career-best 88 tackles this season. He’s currently listed as questionable for the game.
Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, of Yazoo City and Mississippi State, has spent all of his 11 NFL seasons with the Eagles. He’s played in every game this season and has totaled 48 tackles and eight sacks.
Cox is joined on the Eagles’ defense by cornerback Darius Slay, who was selected to his fifth Pro Bowl this season.
A native of Brunswick, Georgia, Slay played at Mississippi State.
New MSU coach Zach Arnett seized the Super Bowl took note of the Super Bowl players Wednesday to promote his Mississippi First recruiting philosophy.
“We’ve got four Bulldogs playing in the Super Bowl. We’re not talking about mere participants in this game. We’re talking about four game-wreckers,” he said. “How they play is going to go a long way in determining that game.”
State and Ole Miss players aren’t the only potential influencers.
Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell, Cox’s cousin, also played at Yazoo City before starring at Memphis.
He ran for 240 yards in the regular season and in two playoff games has run for 160 yards and a touchdown. He had a 14-yard run in the NFC Championship Game against San Francisco.
Other Mississippi connections, all with the Eagles, include:
- Linebacker Nakobe Dean who played at Horn Lake then Georgia.
- Wide receiver Quez Watkins of Southern Miss.
- Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew of Brandon who played for Mike Leach at Washington State.
- Offensive lineman Cameron Tom (practice squad) of Southern Miss.
- Linebacker Davion Taylor (practice squad) who played at Coahoma Community College then Colorado.