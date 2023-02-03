OXFORD — If you’ve been to any of defending College World Series champion Ole Miss’ first few practices of the 2023 season, you may have noticed that the area directly behind centerfield looks a little different.
To be more accurate, it’s what isn’t there anymore that’s rather striking.
The Pride of the South marching band is getting a brand-new, state-of-the-art practice field constructed that is slated to be finished by summertime, according to the school. It will be located behind the centerfield area at Swayze Field. The space is already being cleared, with trees having been removed.
At the moment, however, there is a lot of dirt and a pair of historic, bright, white buildings — the Brandt Memory House and the Carriage House — that may prove hard for batters to reckon with come opening day, even with the current batter’s eye in place.
By definition, the batter’s eye is, “a dark-colored area or structure (such as a wall or screen) that is situated behind center field and that is intended to minimize visual distractions in the line of sight of a batter who is tracking a pitched ball.”
Ole Miss’ is likely going to have to get higher by the time the 2023 season starts on Feb. 17 against Delaware, though, according to Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter.
One possible solution is an additional 20 feet or so of mesh screening extending up that matches the current batter’s eye’s color, Carter told the Daily Journal in a text message, though nothing is set in stone yet. Whatever this year’s solution ends up being will be temporary, Carter said, and will be addressed in full when the stadium renovations begin, as the space cleared by the trees will still be visible when construction on the band’s field is completed.
“When both projects are done it will be great, but aesthetically it won’t be so good to look at this season, unfortunately,” Carter said in a message.
Swayze renovations
Swayze Field is going to be getting a facelift in the coming years, but the real work likely won’t start until the 2023 baseball season concludes.
While stadium capacity is already at more than 12,000, there is a need for additional seating, Carter said. The school has already sold a record 8,300 baseball season tickets for this coming season. Seating additions, and additional renovations, will likely be done in a phased approach, though seats are one of the priorities.
There will be a few noticeable differences at the stadium this season, though — new LED lights, an ADA ramp and, of course, the band’s field/batter’s eye in centerfield. The light project has already been completed and will allow for light shows similar to those at Vaught-Hemingway in addition to illumination, and the ramp will be finished in March.
The initial estimate from Ole Miss’ master planning group for the total renovations was around $30-40 million, Carter said, but until an architect is hired and gets to work, it’s too early to tell what the cost will actually be.
“Our hope is that we’ll get the architect engaged, and after the season … really dive into what that could look like and potentially have some changes that you could see before the following season,” Carter said.
Carter also said there will be a ceremony of some sort to commemorate the 2022 College World Series champions — with a date to be determined — and that there is “something really cool” celebrating the national title in the works outside the stadium that fans will be able to take pictures with.
