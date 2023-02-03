SwayzeBatter'sEye

The batter's eye at Swayze Field will need to be extended before the season begins on Feb. 17, Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter told the Daily Journal.

 By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal

OXFORD — If you’ve been to any of defending College World Series champion Ole Miss’ first few practices of the 2023 season, you may have noticed that the area directly behind centerfield looks a little different.

